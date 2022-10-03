Why is the eighth day of Navratri so auspicious

The eighth day of Navratri: The eighth day of Navratri is an auspicious day for all devotees of Maa Durga. On this day people worship Goddess Maha Gawri “the purest of all” and honor eight girls who are signified as pristine as the goddess. The girl child is also referred to as Kanjak and is served Halwa Puri and given gifts. But most people are unaware of the story behind why this day is celebrated. According to Shivpurana and Durga-Purana, Maha Gauri is worshipped on the eighth day of Navratri.

According to ancient texts, after the Sati wife of lord Shiva burnt herself in the Yagna Kund. Lord Shiva in his rage destroyed the world by performing tandava and later going into deep meditation. One demon named Tadkasoor created a lot of havoc on earth and the universe. The only way to stop him was if Maa Parvathi gave birth to a son in union with Lord Shiva who could kill the demon. Narada requested the mother goddess to perform hard penance so Lord Shiva accepts her as his consort and a son could be born out of this wedlock, who could bring peace to the universe. During her penance, she stopped eating and survived only on water due to which her complexion grew darker her whole body turned black and she became skinny. Insects started crawling on her and her whole body got covered with dust.

Lord Shiva after seeing her difficulties during her penance became happy with her and he opened his hair from which goddess Ganga gushed water over Goddess Parvati removing all the dust and insects from her body and making her whole body pure.

Due to her fair complexion and the glow that she attained after the cleansing ritual, she is called Maha Gauri. Her attire is also white and her transport, a bull is white too. She has four hands in one hand she holds a trident and in the other hand, a damru. The third hand is in the Abhaya-dana position, and from the fourth and she blesses her devotees.

She is also called Ashvarsha meaning eight years old and that is why people feed eight girls on the eighth day.

Even during Ganpati puja, she is worshipped, as the mother of Ganesha the Gauri form of the goddess.

During Navratri, nine incarnations of Goddess Durga are worshipped and celebrated but many people consider the eighth day of Navratri significant to honor their tools and implements as well. This is because the weapons of Goddess Durga are worshipped as the symbol of female strength and women empowerment. It is said that pure-hearted people who worship Goddess Maha Gauri get health, wealth, and prosperity, as she signifies purity and calmness. Feeding little girls on this day never keeps your house in dearth of food and money.