Renowned Floral Artist Philipp von Arx will create flower installations at the Swiss Embassy’s Residence Garden and Atrium on October 13, 2023 as part of the art event ‘Swiss Art Night: SwitzerlandIndia In Bloom’. With an unparalleled standard in floral craftsmanship, Philipp will work with his team of floral designers, Flowers to Arts, and Indian Floral Artists, Shreeram Kulkarni, Adarsh Suresh, as well as Bamboo Artist Sagar D. Singh, to blend the designs from the floral worlds of both the countries – India & Switzerland.

This yearly cultural extravaganza, is one of Delhi’s most anticipated events; this year’s celebration will place a special emphasis on sustainability: all flowers used for the event will be obtained locally and recycled.

As Switzerland and India celebrate 75 years of bilateral relations and friendship, the event ‘Swiss Art Night: SwitzerlandIndia In Bloom’ will showcase art and culture of both the countries and offer a rare immersive aesthetic experience for the guests.

