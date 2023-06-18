‘Stop Sneeze to Wheeze’ initiative to raise awareness about allergic diseases

Allergy-related diseases are rising worldwide in both developed and developing nations. According to several studies, affluent nations have a much higher prevalence of allergy diseases than underdeveloped nations. Several factors influence the prevalence of allergies or allergic disorders, including the population’s predisposition to acquiring atopic conditions.

Individuals’ susceptibility to allergies is primarily inherited and environmental. Around 8 to 10 per cent of people worldwide have one or more allergic illnesses, ranging from mild rhinitis to severe anaphylaxis or asthma. To raise awareness about allergy-related diseases, The World Allergy Awareness Week is celebrated annually in the month of June.

This year, the World Allergy Awareness Week is being celebrated between June 18 and 24. During these days, people from various global healthcare organisations step forward to increase public awareness of allergic diseases and their associated medical issues.

Participating in the event, Alkem Laboratories has launched “Stop Sneeze to Wheeze” initiative to raise awareness about the coexistence of Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma. These two respiratory conditions often occur together, impacting millions of people worldwide.The initiative aims to emphasize the importance of early diagnosis, effective management, and improved quality of life for patients living with these conditions.

Allergic Rhinitis, commonly referred to as hay fever, is an inflammatory condition affecting the nasal passages, triggered by allergens like pollen, dust mites, pet dander, and mold spores. If left untreated, it can progress to asthma, a chronic respiratory condition characterized by airway inflammation and heightened sensitivity to triggers.

The coexistence of Allergic Rhinitis and Asthma results in unique challenges for individuals, as these conditions interact and worsen each other’s symptoms. Allergic Rhinitis can exacerbate asthma symptoms, while uncontrolled asthma can further intensify Allergic Rhinitis symptoms, leading to a distressing cycle of respiratory difficulties that significantly impact a person’s quality of life.

Sudipta Roy, President, Head – Acute business, Alkem Laboratories, said: “The incidence of asthma and Allergic Rhinitis is on the rise within the general population, with a significant number of newly diagnosed patients experiencing both upper and lower airway symptoms.”