Simple and Effective Home Remedies to Cure Mouth Ulcers

Did you just wake up with an uncomfortable pain and burning sensation in your mouth? If yes, then there could be a chance that you have mouth ulcers. Mouth ulcers, also known as canker sores, are small, painful lumps that usually heal on their own. But even then, they interfere with your eating, making it painful and inconvenient.

Mouth ulcers can be caused by a variety of factors, including hormonal changes, acidity, constipation and vitamin B or C, iron, and other nutrient deficiencies. However, the good part is that they are treatable. Certain medicines can help soothe the effects of it. And if you don’t want to treat it medically, then some specific home remedies are also effective!

Here are some home remedies to consider for mouth ulcers.

1. Baking soda:

Baking soda is known to restore the pH balance and reduce inflammation that is likely to mouth ulcers. Make a paste by mixing some baking soda in water. Apply it on the ulcers and rinse them with water once it gets dried. Repeat this process three times a day. Alternatively, you can also dissolve 1 teaspoon of baking soda in half a cup of water and swirl the solution in your mouth for 15 to 30 seconds before spitting it out. Repeat every few hours.

2. Coconut oil:

Coconut oil is an essential part of cooking and skincare but not many know that it can cure a mouth ulcer as well. Since coconut oil has antimicrobial abilities, it can cure sores caused by bacteria. Its anti-inflammatory properties also help in reducing redness and pain. Just apply a few drops on the ulcers and leave it.

3. Alum powder:

It has astringent properties which shrink tissues and dry out mouth ulcers. To use it, make a paste by mixing a tiny amount of alum powder with a few drops of water. Dab the paste onto the sores. Leave it for a minute before thoroughly rinsing your mouth.

4. Honey:

The antimicrobial properties of honey can help cure both sores and the pain related to it. Apply some on the affected area frequently.

5. Saltwater:

Mix one tablespoon of salt with lukewarm water and gargle it to soothe pain and discomfort. Though it causes a little pain, it will dry out the mouth ulcers. Do it thrice a day to speed up the healing process.