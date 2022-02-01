Simple and easy home remedies to treat an ear infection

If you’ve ever had an ear infection, then you know how uncomfortable they can be. Earaches are painful for adults and children alike but are easy to treat if you know what to do. Let’s take a look at the best home remedies for ear infections, as well as some ear infection medications.

Bacteria or viruses most commonly cause ear infections (acute otitis media). Ear infections often happen as a result of allergies, colds, or upper respiratory problems. When the tubes inside the ear fill up with fluid and mucus, this causes an infection.

Kids get more ear infections than adults do, and most will have at least one ear infection before they turn 3 years old. One of the main reasons children get more middle ear infections than adults is because they have shorter eustachian tubes.

Ear infections can cause the following symptoms:

Inner ear pain

Fever

Hearing loss

Trouble sleeping

Difficulty balancing

Fluid draining from the ear

Sore throat

Home remedies for ear infections

Keep it dry

Before you start treating the problem, make sure you don’t cause any further trauma. Do not allow any moisture to enter the ear canal as it will facilitate the breeding of more bacteria. Use an ear plug with petroleum jelly when you’re heading for a shower. Pat yourself dry with a soft towel, especially around the ears. Do not jab an ear bud hoping to soak up excess water. You can perhaps try a blow dryer, set it to its lowest setting and hold it at least a foot away for quick drying.

White vinegar solution

The acidic properties of vinegar helps fight the infection by cleansing the ear. Combine equal amounts of white vinegar and rubbing alcohol in a bowl, lie on your side with the infected ear facing up and put 2 or 3 drops of the solution into your ear using a dropper. Wait 5 minutes, then get up and tilt your head to allow the solution to drain out of your ear. You may want to take the help of another person if you’re not confident about doing it yourself.

Warm compress

If there is pus formation or any sort of fluid discharge from the infected ear, a warm compress is the perfect solution. The heat will promote the flow of fluid and ease the pain. Soak a piece of cloth in hot water, wring out the excess water and put the moist cloth over the infected ear for 2 minutes. Then tilt your head to allow the fluid to drain.

Hydrogen peroxide drops

This natural antibacterial agent helps dry out the fluid in the ear and eliminate the infection. You will need 3 percent Hydrogen peroxide available at the drugstore. Lie down and use a dropper to put 3 or 4 drops of it into the affected ear, remain in that position for a couple of minutes, then, tilt your head to drain the fluid out of your ear. You can try this a couple of times a day.