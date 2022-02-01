Shoo away a shoe bite with these amazing tips!

Shoe shopping is blissful and we love it. Trying on all pretty and new footwear and buying those beautiful heels or shoes that just kept calling out to you. And then on the next best occasion, you take those stunning footwear out and you wear them and walk with such confidence and poise. That’s one of the most amazing feelings and there’s nothing that will pull you down. But there’s that one odd thing that we always miss and that is breaking into new shoes can be painful.

New shoes have a fresh and new material which has been in storage for God knows how long and it is not in the perfect shape of your feet. It takes your feet a while to settle in the new shoes and the new shoes take a bit to settle as well and sometimes they’re just not the perfect shape or size as per your feet.

This means that your shoe will rub against your skin and cause blisters and shoe bites. This can take all the fun away from wearing new shoes and make this a long and painful process. But it doesn’t have to be this way. You can prevent shoe bites with some easy hacks.

Here are some hacks to prevent shoe bites and blisters.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil has moisturizing and anti-inflammatory properties that help heal a shoe bite quickly. To make an ointment, burn a green coconut tree leaf, mix the ashes with coconut oil and apply it onto the affected area. To prevent further shoe bites, you can even apply some coconut oil to the inside of the shoe before wearing it.

Honey

Honey will accelerate the healing of the sore, decrease bruising and reduce inflammation and pain. In addition, it will help lighten shoe bite scars. Mix honey and sesame oil and apply them to the affected area. Allow it to dry on its own and then rinse it off with warm water.

Rice Flour

Rice flour works as a homemade exfoliating scrub to get rid of the dead skin cells. Mix one tablespoon of rice flour with water to make a thick paste and apply it on the shoe bite scar. Leave it on for 15 minutes and wash off with lukewarm water.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera can be used to reduce the burning sensation, inflammation, and pain from a shoe bite. Since it’s rich in antimicrobial properties, it will also prevent infection. Extract the gel from an aloe Vera leaf and apply it to the affected area. Allow it to dry and then rinse off with lukewarm water.



Petroleum jelly

This is perhaps the most common hack to treat shoe bites. Rub a dollop of the wonder jelly on the inside of your new shoe and let it absorb it overnight. This will soften the shoe, reducing the chances of a blister. If you already have a blister, simply rub it on the sore, its moisturizing properties will help heal the scar.