Do you want to improve your relationship? Whether you’ve been dating your partner for a few months or have been married for five years, healthy relationships are built from commitment, mutual respect, and effort. While you probably felt an immediate and effortless spark when you first met, it takes work to maintain that spark as your relationship develops (but don’t worry, it will be the most fun and rewarding work you’ll ever do). While every relationship is different, you can always work to improve your bond, friendship, and intimacy. So here we have gathered some of the tips for relationship improvement

Here are some top relationship improvement tips for you

1. Acknowledge the opinions, feelings and needs of others

It’s very easy to get caught up in our own little world. Sometimes we feel so eager to express our feelings and point of view that we neglect the opinions and feelings of others. If you want to build strong, long-lasting relationships you need to start letting people express themselves. And always respect their right to an opinion, even if you don’t think they are right.

2. Be more open to suggestions and compromises

Making the right decision and choosing a course of action that benefits everyone requires input from everyone involved. Try to be democratic when deciding on things like where to go for dinner or dividing tasks amongst colleagues. Understand that you will often have to compromise and that this sometimes means giving up a lot of ground in someone else’s favour.

3. Say ‘please’ and ‘thank you’

With the familiarity of a close relationship comes a reduction in gratitude to our partner. Take a trip back in time and remember when you were first dating – both of you were super polite, eager to impress, and generous. When your other half made you dinner you probably thanked them five or six times. How many times did you say thank you to your partner for last night’s dinner? Did you even say it at all?

Say thank you for the little things that have become mundane: when they make you a cup of tea; record your favourite TV programme; or put the washing on. Showing appreciation can make a big difference and improve your relationship.

4. Suck up your pride and say sorry

Not backing down in an argument can become the hallmark of some relationships. No one wants to admit they were wrong in this battle of wills, even though both parties know, deep down, one of them is wrong.

If you know you are in the wrong, admit it and apologise. In the heat of the moment, it can be hard but consider what there is to lose by arguing. You could be causing hurt to your partner, potentially undermining their confidence and damaging your relationship.

In taking responsibility and apologising you can save all that hurt and possibly encourage your partner to reciprocate next time you are right. No one can argue this is not going to improve your relationship.