Here are some tips to build strong relationship with your boss

The only key to any company’s success is productive, respectful relationships between a boss and their employees. While the boss’ top priority is likely to have hardworking employees who fulfil their vision for the company, it’s a safe bet that they’d also like to have more than superficial relationships with the people they work with every day. After all, they probably spend more time with their staff than they do with anyone else.

A healthy, respectful relationship with your manager can improve your morale and productivity, and ultimately, it can boost your career. If you want a relationship that goes beyond “we get along fine,” here are five suggestions for building a stronger alliance with your boss.

1. Take the initiative

Upper management is always looking for and rewarding employees who are innovative and proactive when it comes to approaching projects. Demonstrating your enthusiasm and novel ideas will show that you’re not someone who just turns up because they have to, but that you are adding value to the company.

2. Do the Basics

Be efficient but never forget your basics, and one of the most basic yet crucial things you can do is to be punctual. Always show up for work on time. Your boss needs to know whether or not they can count on you.

This act alone can make a great impression on your boss and eventually will make your relationship stronger. Be a good team member and participate in group meetings. Inform as much early as possible if you’re going to take some days off work. Bosses prefer reliable and consistent employees who they know will not take advantage of their time.

3. Put yourself in your boss’s shoes

Figure out the challenges your boss will encounter that day and be prepared to offer solutions. Anticipate the questions that your supervisor may ask about your work or a project and have thoughtful answers or next steps for them to take. Thinking ahead can really show that you’re an invaluable team member.

4. Know when and how to communicate with your boss.

Does your supervisor like one sentence e-mails or prefer a detailed account of what’s going on? Does she want to receive an outline of where your project stands, or do you need to provide all of the details? Learn how your supervisor likes to communicate and receive communication and mimic this style.

5. Under-promise and over-deliver. Put your best foot forward to exceed your boss’s expectations. For example, if you are working on an assignment, be sure to provide a realistic timeline for when you’ll get the work done and surprise your boss by completing it earlier than expected. This will show that you are proactive and that you can manage your workload.