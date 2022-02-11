Are you still thinking how to make your Promise Day special? Then read this out

February is filled with surprises, confessions, love, and promises, and Valentine’s Day is the busiest week for lovebirds around the globe.

When it comes to forging a relationship with a person you adore and care for, it’s important that you clearly communicate your feelings to your partner. Sometimes, just a word of assurance can go a long way. On promise Day, this year, make it more special for your loved one by ushering him or her with heartfelt promises. Promise Day is celebrated on February 11. If you are not sure how to put your promises into words, worry not. WE ARE HERE!

List of promises that couples can share on this special day.

— On this Promise Day, I promise to stay by your side in your happy days as well hard times.

— I promise to respect your opinions and pay attention to your words and feelings now and forever. Happy Promise Day.

— No matter how many miles apart we live, I promise to receive you with warmth and love always. Happy Promise Day.

— This Promise Day is special as I want to make a promise to you that I will never let our differences come in the way of the love we share.

— On this Promise Day, I give you my word that you will always find a patient and loving friend in me.

Trust, respect, friendship, and love are the foundation of any healthy long-lasting relationship. The day gives the couples a chance to celebrate their love, trust each other, be constant supporters of each other, and also pamper each other. Every relationship works on trust, which must be developed through promises, actions, and reassurances. The main idea is to make your partner feel valued and strengthen your bond.

Gift ideas:

PROMISE RINGS OR BRACELETS

Promise rings or bracelets can make your promise stronger and remind your partner how much they mean to you. There are a large variety of collections in the market these days, for you to choose from. You can either carve out your name on the rings/bracelets or carve a special date on them.

CUSHIONS

Cushions are cozy and give warmth. This can be another gifting option that can be around your partner and make them feel your presence in your absence. You could either print your vows on the cushion or either a picture of the two of you.

GIFT A PET!

Gifting a pet might be a skeptical idea, but it is one of the most unique ideas. If your partner is a pet lover, you could present them with a pet animal that will definitely bring a smile to their face. Pets are also known to bring people together and what could be better than having a pet that symbolizes love?

DATE NIGHT

If you or your partner do not believe in materialistic things, spending time with them will be the greatest gift for them. Pick a nice cozy place, and enjoy the night reminiscing your best memories with them.

RENEW YOUR VOWS

Although renewing vows is not a popular concept amongst people these days, this could be another unique promise day gift to your loved one. The location of the place where you renew your vows does not really matter, but words and promises that are kept do.