Simple ways To Stop Thinking About Your Ex

Getting over a break-up is as it is a task that feels like a total challenge. It gets worse when you find out that your ex is seeing someone new while you have barely moved on from them. You’ve been missing them constantly but now you are trying to figure out a way how to stop thinking about your ex with someone else.
These thoughts are extremely unhealthy and will take you nowhere if you don’t stop thinking about them. So how do you do that? This guide will help you on how to stop thinking about your ex with someone else and how to get over them for good.
1. Seek Professional Help
Perhaps all you need is someone to hear you instead of giving you advice. Even if you can’t comprehend why it happened, and you received no justification or closure, communicating your emotions will help you accept the end of your relationship. Consider seeing a professional help you heal faster. Remember emotions are never right or wrong, they simply exist.
2. Self-Knowledge
Breakup and divorce are one of life’s most difficult experiences. This is true while the breakup is fresh and new, and it is also true 17 years later when an old memory surfaces and you begin to cry over the agony that still stings. Recognize that you’re having trouble dealing with your wounded emotions. Spend time in solitude and stillness; get to know this new aspect of yourself and love yourself. Keep in mind that the path to self-love is love itself.
3. Your fear will become your limit if you don’t face it
Once you accept what needs to be accepted, you need to start facing your fears. Accept the fact that your ex has moved on with someone new and start thinking of all the new things they might do with their new partner, all the places they might visit together.
This will break your heart but it will also recover you once you’re done imagining all sorts of things. After a point, you will become immune to these visualizations. It won’t bother you as much.
* It is important to examine your unresolved feelings about the relationship. Take a deep dive into how you are feeling about your ex. Is it sadness, anger, loss, or grief? Identify your feelings, write them down, and explore the steps that you can take to start releasing yourself from the relationship — the decisions you want to make about your life, and the next relationship you choose to be in.
* Think about specific instances where you were in conflict or at odds with your ex. This is an exercise that will support you in two ways. It will guide you to think about the relationship from a realistic framework versus idealizing your ex. It will also help you think about how you want to resolve conflict in your next relationship.
* Identify your triggers, understand those were past memories and know it is okay to remember someone with fondness. It is also okay to start making new memories and being with someone whose values are more in alignment with your own.
* If you are feeling emotionally unfulfilled, ask yourself why. Are you living in alignment with your values? Are you living a life on your terms? Are you seeking out friendships that are meaningful? Are you focusing on meeting your own needs versus looking to someone else to meet those needs? Are you making yourself a priority and creating healthy habits that are going to support your mental and physical well-being?