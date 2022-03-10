Here are signs that prove you are in one-sided relationship

A one-sided relationship can be defined as a relationship that lacks balance and equitable reciprocity. A relationship that lacks balance or equitable reciprocity may look like one person investing more time, energy, effort, emotional or financial support than the other.

What is a one-sided relationship called?

Unrequited love or one-sided love is love that is not openly reciprocated or understood as such by the beloved. The beloved may not be aware of the admirer’s deep and pure affection, or may consciously reject it. It is usually defined as “not reciprocated or returned in kind”.

What does a one-sided relationship look like?

Healthy relationships are characterized by mutual honesty, trust, and commitment between people. In a one-sided relationship, however, it often feels like one person is investing most of the energy and effort into making the relationship work.

Signs that indicate you have been in a one-sided relationship

1. It Is Just You Who’s Doing The Conversation

When you’re in a relationship, communication is the best way. You send text messages, make phone calls, and put in the effort to see your partner throughout the week – basically if it’s just you who’s putting in the effort chances are you’re in a one-sided relationship. If you always have to be the first one to make contact, your partner might not be making your relationship a priority in their life.

2. It’s Just You Who’s Making Excuses For Their Behaviour

Playing defence is justified at times but not always. But if you’re consistently justifying your partner’s behaviour to your circle of friends, family and work then it’s likely they are seeing something you are not. You have to take all the responsibility to safeguard your partner’s reputation and keep your loved ones happy too. Not only is it stressful, but it can also be exhausting.

3. It’s Just You Who Are Apologising

Are you always the one to apologise, even when you’re not the one at fault? Then that’s the biggest sign of a one-sided relationship. If you’re in a one-sided relationship, your partner is probably a master at making you feel bad for things you have no reason to worry over.

4. It’s Just You Who’s Checking On Them

If you’re in a one-sided relationship, your partner will hardly care for your well-being and will never take a moment to ask you the same. They will never raise concerns about the problems you are going through or care to know if any. You get the feeling your partner doesn’t care about you, which is an awful weight to have to carry.

5. The Relationship Stresses You Out

Relationships are never perfect. There are hundreds of problems that arise every day and it takes a lot of effort to overcome them. They will show no interest in overcoming these relationship problems and will instead run away from them. You are constantly worrying that the relationship is on the brink of falling apart and that it’s all your fault.