Make your Propose Day special with these ideas

Expressing your deepest feelings has never been easy, but it’s crucial to let your special someone know how you feel about them.

February, the month of love and romance, carries with it a lot of anticipation and promises. And Propose Day is the day for you if expressing yourself has been on your mind for some time now.

Celebrated on February 8, this day, as the name suggests, is all about expressing your hidden desires and spilling the beans! People celebrate love and the necessity of expressing it on this special day. This day is not just for single people wanting to begin a new relationship, but also for couples already in a happy and committed relationship.

Propose Day is celebrated with equal enthusiasm all over the world. This day is an opportunity to reignite the spark between you two. Don’t hesitate, book a date at a fancy place, gift them something thoughtful or just propose to them all over again. It is your day to seize and make your partner feel on top of the world!

Propose Day 2021 Quotes

“I’ve never had a moment’s doubt. I love you. I believe in you completely. You are my dearest one. My reason for life.”

“There is no better way to know us / Than as two wolves, come separately to a wood.”

“We would be together and have our books and at night be warm in bed together with the windows open and the stars bright.”

“In vain have I struggled. It will not do. My feelings will not be repressed. You must allow me to tell you how ardently I admire and love you.”

“You are sunlight through a window, which I stand in, warmed. My darling.”

“Don’t ever think I fell for you or fell over you. I didn’t fall in love; I rose in it.”

“It’s enough for me to be sure that you and I exist at this moment.”

“You don’t love someone because they’re perfect, you love them in spite of the fact that they’re not.”

“If you remember me, then I don’t care if everyone else forgets.”

“After all, a person is herself, and others. Relationships chisel the final shape of one’s being. I am me, and you.”

Propose Day tips:

Thoughtful gesture: While reservation at a fancy restaurant and jewelry can be quite expensive, a thoughtful gesture, small or big, can go a long way when expressing your love to the person you like. After taking the help of a few trustworthy friends to find out the person’s likes and dislikes, a small yet significant gesture can easily win their heart.

Make them feel special: Expressing love 365 days of the year s quite important and essential for a relationship, however, going out of the way to make them feel special is quite appreciated by the partners.

One can give flowers, customized chocolates, hand-written letters, or even that one piece of clothing they wanted to buy.

Try something new: Going out to eat, watching a film together and more can be everyday rituals for some couples. However, on this occasion, you can propose an out-of-the-box experience to your partner and spice up your bonding with them.

Hiking, paintball or laser tags, horse riding, skiing, and more can be discovered as new ways of bonding for people.