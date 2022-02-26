Do you know about the basic types of romantic relationships?

Familial relationships, aka family members or relatives

Friendships

Acquaintances

Sexual relationships

Work or professional relationships

Teacher/student relationships

Community or group relationships

Place-based relationships, such as neighbors, roommates, and landlord/tenant relationships

Enemies or rivals

Relationship to self

These different forms of relationships can vary a great deal in terms of closeness, and there are also different subtypes of relationships within each of these basic types. Some of the different kinds of relationships that you might experience at some point in your life include the following.

Different Types of Romantic Relationships

1. Codependent Relationships

A codependent relationship means that one (or more likely both) of you are reliant on the other to function.

It’s hard to imagine life without a spouse or someone you have been with for a long time. We aren’t saying missing your spouse is a bad thing or that losing your partner wouldn’t be one of the hardest things you had to go through.

That’s not what we mean here by “codependent.” A codependent relationship totally forfeits the independence of the individual to become whatever the other person needs.

Yes, relationships take compromise and empathy but totally giving up who you are as a person is never healthy.

2. Independent Relationships

The flip side of the codependent relationship is the independent relationship.

Like we said, independence is a good thing, but again, it’s about finding a balance. If your partner is totally left in the dust by your independence, something isn’t healthy.

Being in a relationship is about building trust and finding compromises to begin blending your lives together.

3. Dominant/Submissive Relationships

The unhealthy version of our first two entries takes the negative sides of both to an extreme. One person in the relationship exerts total control over the other. There are two sides to this unhealthy story.

One person has zero empathy and sees the relationship as a means to get whatever they want.

The other has no self-confidence and sees the relationship as a means to complete themselves.

Before we get into a relationship, we need to have an accurate view of ourselves. If we don’t, this kind of relationship is often the result.

4. Open Relationships

An open relationship is another version of an independent relationship. Both partners have agreed that both of you can see people outside of this relationship.

Typically this is a sign that both participants aren’t emotionally ready for a serious relationship.

Often open relationships begin because one or both participants fear genuine emotional connection.

5. Long Distance Relationships

This one stands out as unique on the list.

There are more physical barriers, at least on the surface, compared to the emotional hurdles of the other types of relationships here.

Whether you are hours away from each other or on opposite sides of the country, communication is more vital than ever.

There are not many couples that would say communication isn’t essential in the relationship. Yet, it’s still what most couples need to work on.

6. Toxic Relationships

The complete opposite of a healthy relationship is a toxic one. There is no compromise from either person in a toxic relationship. Both are damaged emotionally and cling to each other for fear of losing something that is only a reality in their mind.

Often relationships get toxic because of the total sacrifice of your own wants or needs for that of someone else. Love isn’t about giving up all autonomy of yourself. Selflessness is a virtue that adds value to the relationship only if both parties participate in it. Love also means loving yourself.

On top of this is another complete lack of empathy. This couple can’t or refuses to put themselves in each other’s shoes. They cannot see beyond their own wants creating constant friction in the relationship. The goal of empathy is to understand the feelings, desires, ideas, and actions at a meaningful level of the other person.

A toxic relationship sees only taking and no giving.