Fun and romantic Holi ideas for newly-wed lovebirds and couples

Holi is around the corner and we all are planning how to celebrate it. Everyone is super excited and busy with the preparations. Many newly-wed or in relation couples might be also thinking about what unique to do to make their holi memorable. They might be even searching for holi ideas.

So, if you are also a newlywed couple or just the lovebirds and thinking about what to do special this holi? Need not worry because we are back with various romantic and fun ideas only to make your holi best and most memorable. All you need to do is just read this article till last.

#1. House party with close friends is MUST

Since playing with all that water will make you a little tired, the newlyweds can catch up on some sleep in the Holi afternoon and then in the evening, just have your close friends over at your place, order some food, and drinks. Just relax, rewind, chit-chat, dance, sing and have a gala time.

#2. Go for a road trip

Clean up all the Holi colors, catch up on your relaxing nap, pack up and drive away for a peaceful romantic getaway with your bae. If the newly-wedded couples can manage more leaves, then plan a short vacay, if not, then go in for a nearby destination that you can cover in a day.

#3. Plan a small romantic at home holi date

After resting a bit and waking up refreshed, plan a surprise home date for your spouse. Leave a note on the bed, maybe some clothes you want your spouse to wear, light music and a beautifully set table; total filmy! And believe us, it will be a much more romantic Holi evening for newlyweds than it sounds here.

#4. Romantic holi photo-shoot

Holi photoshoot is the best thing which you can do with your partner to make it memorable and romantic. There are several poses that you can use for your photo shoot. Here are some of them from our small box: