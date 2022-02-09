This Chocolate Day make you partner feel special

They say the way to a person’s heart is through their stomach. And who doesn’t love chocolates?

Valentine’s week has kickstarted already. With Rose Day and Proposal Day already gone, we already can’t wait for the sweetest day of the week – Chocolate Day. The day is all about having fun and spending time with your loved ones.

The day is so happening that many couples just for fun enroll themselves in baking and chocolate-making classes to prepare sweet treats for their partners. If you and your partners have a sweet tooth and wish to make a great memory then do not miss this one.

So spread sweetness with these wishes and messages that we have collated for you and your loved ones. Take a look below:

*Life is like a chocolate box and each chocolate is like a portion of life, some are crunchy, some are nutty, some are soft, but all are delicious. Happy Chocolate Day 2022!

*This is a chocolate message for a Dairy Milk person, from a Five Star friend, for a Melody reason, at a KitKat time, on a Munch day, in a perk mood to say, Happy Chocolate Day.

*Sending across a box of chocolates which are but not half as sweet as you and your smile. Happy Chocolate Day, my dear valentine.

*Lovely chocolate and lovely you, And lovely are the things you do, But the loveliest is the friendship of the two, one is me and the other is you. Happy Chocolate Day!

Best Chocolates to melt your lover’s heart this Chocolate Day:

1. Milk Chocolate

Milk chocolate includes the sweetness of milk and just melts in everyone’s mouth. If your soulmate gives you milk chocolate it means he/she really loves you a lot.

2. Dairy Milk Chocolate

One of the most famous chocolate brands in the world, dairy milk chocolate is also a bit milky. Most of the girls like dairy milk chocolate so she won’t mind if you give her a bouquet of dairy milk chocolates.

3. Ferrero Rocher Chocolate

One of the most delicious layered chocolate balls, it leaves you with pleasure and satisfaction. People love its packing as it is so attractive. Chocolate Day is incomplete without this chocolate. It has the taste that everyone loves.

4. Coconut Chocolate

These chocolates are filled with coconut and have different tastes. The coconut makes it soft and less sweet, it is good for people who don’t want their chocolate to be sweet.

5. Kit Kat Chocolate

It is a bar of popular chocolate with a crunch. It is a mix of chocolate and crunch by Nestle.

6. Snickers Chocolate

It is an American chocolate bar filled with peanuts and caramel. This chocolate quenches your hunger in just a single bite.

7. Cadbury 5 Star Chocolate

This chocolate is available in different flavors. Like dairy milk, this chocolate is very popular in India. It is incredibly delicious.

8. Liqueur Chocolate

Chocolate gets better when mixed with liqueur. The liqueur chocolate is a bar of killer chocolate that will make your valentine fall in love with you.

9. Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolate has a bit of bitterness in it. But if your lover gives you a box of dark chocolates then it won’t be bitter for them, it will taste sweeter because of the love between them.

10. Galaxy Chocolate

This chocolate melts quickly just like your lover’s heart. The creamy texture makes you want to have more.