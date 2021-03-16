One of the biggest programmes of mass marriages will be held in Lucknow on March 18 when 3,500 daughters belonging to the poor families are married.

The Yogi Adityanath government has, so far, facilitated marriage of more than one and a half lakh daughters in the state.

According to the government spokesman, Chief Minister Yogi will be personally present to bless the couples at the event that is being organised by Uttar Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Poor families from Lucknow, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Hardoi and Barabanki districts have been registered for this matrimonial programme.

Under this scheme, the government provides financial assistance of Rs 55,000 to those who perform marriages at their homes, Rs 61,000 for the ‘divyang’ and Rs 75,000 for the marriage of girls who register for the event.

The state government will spend Rs 2.10 crore on the March 18 event.

Additional Labour Commissioner, B.K. Rai, said that the chief minister’s scheme is directly benefiting the poorer sections of the state.