Ramdev applauds India’s first-ever Asian Yogasana Sport Championship

Baba Ramdev has endorsed the 2nd Asian Yogasana Sport Championship, a pioneering event being organized by Yogasana Bharat. This inaugural championship is taking place in India, highlighting a stunning mix of ancient tradition and modern athleticism.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ramdev expressed his eagerness towards the event as an opportunity greater than a sporting event. He presented it as a colorful convergence of cultures, traditions, and values that capture the spirit of Yoga, India’s valuable contribution to the world.

Ramdev pointed out that Yoga is a practice that transcends physical health—it also leads to health, wellness, and peace of mind. “Yoga has become one of the strongest uniting forces in the world,” he said, noting its potential to enable people to reconnect with nature and with each other.

The practice opens one’s eyes, giving rise to a sense of oneness that spreads beyond individuals to families, communities, and all of mankind.

By fusing physical ability with spiritual discipline, Yogasana is not merely a sport, but an art that requires both mental and physical control. The competitors involved in the competition must show immense devotion and severe practice, which Ramdev welcomes as the soul of the event.

The global representation at the championship is especially important, with athletes from various Asian nations participating in the event. This adds variety to the experience, and Ramdev considers it a moment of pride for India as it keeps on sharing its deep wisdom and traditions with the world.

The event, in his opinion, is a means to disseminate the revolutionary energy of Yoga on modern and appealing platforms, bringing benefits to the people all around the world.

Ramdev’s message also referred to the wider importance of the event as a catalyst for cultural exchange. He wishes that the championship will motivate the youth to adopt Yoga not only as an exercise, but as a way of life, and challenge them to take a holistic approach to health and well-being. In this way, Yoga can be a source of strength and unity, both physical and spiritual.

Lastly, Ramdev hoped that the event would be the start of a new era for Yogasana as a sporting activity. He dreams of the day when this ancient practice will be showcased in the international sports arena, bringing people together across continents.