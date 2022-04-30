How modern interior is revamping the architecture field

Post-Pandemic, we find there is a high demand for designing tech-driven and sustainable buildings which are considered to be fundamentally important for the growing field of contemporary architecture. The shift in working patterns has made people build their new-age spaces environmental-friendly and this sensible sift has forced the architecture field to revamp and bring up eye-catching, and effective buildings.

Here are some of the ways pandemic has changed the future of architecture and how the modern interior is revamping the architecture field-

1. Power of technology in Architecture-Technology has advanced and so have the interiors in today’s time. Modern interiors call out for high-tech technology for designers to evolve and enhance the way they have been designing all around. Speaking about today’s needs and preferences it’s obvious to find people are attracted to having technology connected to their homes. IoT is majorly trending across the design & architecture field. Apart from this, everyone is aware of how this VR, AR, MR & 3D Painting demands a great deal of design work. The AI will surely prove to be a big support to designers by analyzing a variety of colors, shapes, fonts, and other visuals that perform best across different design industries.

2. Biophilic Space-The Covid-19 pandemic has drastically changed everything for the global populace. It has impacted, forced & strengthened people to flex & grow in real-time with the effects that will endure in the long term. The ways we used to live, work, learn & play have undoubtedly changed & surely lead people to realize the positive impact modern interior brings inside your home or around you. Now the new spaces or high buildings will be designed in a format or a way that directly engages one with nature & greenery all around its place. The new home models will have flexible space that will make “work from home” easier and more healthy to live in. With this interior designers, now and in the future, will need to plan & build the simplest of design strategies that have had a huge impact on high-rise living given the limited space.

3. Functional Space-Pandemic has led people to connect much better with their space and this has directly impacted the role of an interior designer to build and create a space that’s more functional, positive, aesthetic, pleasing, and healthier. Previously architecture practice was dominated by eye/sight but now both designers and people have started to consider other senses and psychological aspects too. Post -pandemic the new age of interior designing calls out for society’s health and happiness issues when establishing their design strategy.

Thus, we find there is a need of envisioning new approaches to architecture with the news age and modern interior coming up day by day in industry and setting a new benchmark in the field of architecture. It’s not just the designers it’s even important for young people interested in studying architecture and aspiring designers, to understand how pandemic has drastically changed the narrative of the architecture field.

(With inputs from Aatika Manzar, Founder Director at Aatika Manzar Designs)