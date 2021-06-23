Fertility treatment is a stressful process for a couple. At times, it becomes so intense that either of the two partners starts to withdraw and isolate from family, friends, and community. This happens mostly with the females because the anxiety and anticipation tends to overwhelm her. This is exactly when she needs the support of her partner. It’s essential that the male partner communicates so that he not only lets her know he is there for her, but also helps her express what she is going through.

A study of 525 infertile couples presented at the 57th annual meeting of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, has clarified that women are more likely to feel depressed about the whole situation compared to their partners. Female depression is especially common in couples in which partners feel different levels of stress.

Here are some tried and tested tips to help men in the fertility journey to make the whole process less cumbersome and stressful for their partners:

Respect her feelings

If your partner doesn’t want to go to a party or talk to somebody, instead of being indifferent to her, respect and support her decision. Try and understand what she’s going through.

Don’t hide your own feelings

Sometimes, in order to manage so many responsibilities, men tend to ignore their own feelings thinking it might aggravate the issue. While women are generally expressive about their feelings, men are exactly opposite of them. Sharing your own feelings also enable your partner also to open up. Bottling up your own feelings makes your partner more alienated and alone.

Share the burden

After a diagnosis of infertility, there are many options that couples consider, including IUI treatments, and sometimes both husband and wife may have to go for treatments together. They involve a whole lot of paperwork, uncomfortable questions from doctors and invasive procedures for the man as well as the woman. In such a situation it is important to lean on each other, talk, and ease the process for each other.

Do your part diligently

If your partner needs medical help, make sure to schedule an appointment with a doctor for you both. One should not forget the fact that men are also partly responsible for infertility in as much as 50 per cent of cases, where couples struggle to conceive. When you people are going through infertility issues, your doctor may recommend medical treatments or lifestyle changes to boost your chances for parenthood. Many causes of male infertility are treatable and curable.

Set goals

Infertility treatment is not merely a procedure but also a life-altering journey for a couple. It demands a whole lot of patience, perseverance and understanding. Before you kick start the procedure, set goals about how much time and money the two of you would be willing to spend. Do your own research and speak to the doctor. With so much pressure from society and your own family members, infertility is often extremely hard to go through for a woman. If she doesn’t get the support of her spouse at this crucial point of time, it often leads to feelings of hopelessness, or inadequacy.