Know the hidden benefits of charcoal face mask

Imagine you opened a container of a skincare product that is filled with black care substances. You are now thinking, how can this act as a cleansing product? However, this black substance is activated charcoal, which is vehemently used nowadays as a regular skincare product.

Before we take a look at what these uses and benefits are, let’s take a look at what activated charcoal is.

Slow pyrolysis or heating of wood helps to produce charcoal. The entire procedure takes place without the presence of oxygen. That being said, activated charcoal is widely used in beauty products. On the other hand, activated bamboo charcoal absorbs any significant odor and purifies water simultaneously. Besides, most hospitals also use activated charcoal to absorb any drug or chemical overdose.

Multifarious benefits have made activated charcoal quite popular nowadays. To know the same, jump straight to the following paragraphs.

1. Charcoal Face Masks Absorb Toxins from The Skin

Perhaps the most touted benefit of a charcoal face mask is the fact that it is the best detoxifying agent available in the market for your skin! Throughout the day, various factors contribute to toxins building up under the skin. These include pollution, too much exposure to sunlight, environmental factors, the vagaries of weather, lifestyle-related factors like diet, stress and sleep patterns, chemical products applied on the skin, and so on.

Over time, even if you cleanse, tone, and moisturize your face and neck well, these toxins build up under the epidermis and could cause various skin and health-related problems. To pull out the toxins completely from under the skin, a face mask with activated charcoal is the ideal solution. Because it has extra absorptive powers, thanks to its increased surface area, it tends to absorb more dirt, grime, and other harmful matter that has lodged itself inside the skin.

2. Minimizing the pores

Not only does Batman or Superman have the super-power, but charcoal has its own as well. Activated charcoal will help to unclog the pores by leaving them free from any impurities. Mainly oily skin suffers from pore issues, which is what charcoal benefits for oily skin. Over time, the pores will get smaller.

3. Gentle exfoliate

Activated charcoal has a gritty yet soft texture, which helps the same to be a natural exfoliate. Sloughing off dead skin cells is the primary task that is performed by activated charcoal. After that, it’s a matter of some time to get fresh new skin.

4. Charcoal Face Masks Are Effective Antibacterials and Antimicrobial

One of the key properties of charcoal face masks is that they are an effective antibacterial agent, and work as an antimicrobial too. This means that any infections, bacteria, or microbes within the skin can be done away with by using a charcoal face mask. If you’ve got rashes, or have been bitten by an insect, an activated charcoal mask is sometimes all you need to combat these issues.

5. A Charcoal Face Mask Balances Excessive Oil Production in The Skin

Excessive oil production in the skin can be a problem, especially for young, teenagers, who are battling hormonal changes within the body and skin. When an activated charcoal face mask is applied on the skin, it can help absorb this excess oil production, balancing sebum levels and ensuring that anything over and above the required oil secretion is taken care of. A word of caution though; if you have dry or flaky skin, don’t use it too frequently. Space it out, no more than once a week.