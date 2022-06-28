Keep these natural oxygen booster near you for good health!!

We rush to the mountains and away from the metropolitan cities to take breathe of fresh air at any sign of vacation. Especially those who live in the urban cities are deprived of the clean air. They look for varied techniques and equipment to install in their homes to at least breathe pollutant-free air when they indoors.

There are many natural source of fresh air which can enhance the air quality around us without the use of electricity or technology. These natural air fresheners are quite in demand today due to deteriorating air quality – yes, these are the Indoor plants or houseplants which not only are aesthetically pleasing but also are nature’s boosters of Oxygen supply.

Nevertheless, it is important to pick the right kind of plants that can persist indoors and grow well with basic care and watering. Here are the list of some low maintenance indoor plants.

Snake Plant

This ornamental plant also works as an excellent air purifier. An easy-to-maintain indoor plant that thrives in low light, it absorbs toxins and chemicals from the air and converts carbon dioxide into oxygen.

Money Plant

This is most common indoor plant you can find in every house in India this is easy to grow and maintain. The money plant improves air quality in the house and creates a harmonious environment and brings in prosperity.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera plant thrive in indoor settings. It is a great house plant because it looks good, you can use the gel for beauty and health purposes, and it is particularly maintenance-free. The succulent will need a sunny window and very little water only when the soil is dry.

Anthurium

This is extremely versatile indoor plant, Anthurium is known to absorb xylene and ammonia from the air. Its actually a lily plant, and has unique veined flowers in a variety of colours. It can also make your interior beautiful with it’s bright coloured flowers.

Ferns

With the verdant green shroud of leaves, ferns are among the most commonly preferred in door plants in India. They need moderate levels of sunlight and moist soil to grow well.

Green Spider Plant

The green spider plants can mostly take care of themselves. Their green spiky leaves make a contrast both in colour and in structure. You can place them on your kitchen counter tops or use them as your balcony hanging plants.

Lucky Bamboo

Bamboo is a symbol of good fortune and prosperity, it has thin stalks that resemble the real bamboo tree. Often grown in soil for longevity, but many gardeners grow them in a glass vase filled with water and pebbles for a decorative accent. This plant grows best in bright light but can tolerate some low lights as well.