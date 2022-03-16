India’s National Vaccination Day 2022

Annually on the 16th of March, Vaccination Day is celebrated nationwide in India to increase the awareness of vaccinations among Indian citizens. Every year they choose a theme to celebrate the day. This time the theme for vaccination day is “vaccine works for all”.

Due to Covid 19 Pandemic, citizens of India now are more aware than before in regards to the significance of vaccination and its benefits.

On this day several organizations and people acknowledge the day by sending messages across social media and other platforms on how vaccination or immunization is the most effective way of preventing highly infectious diseases.

After the world went through a deadly pandemic this year, vaccination day this year holds an important significance.

Vaccination day was celebrated with the aim of making everyone aware of getting vaccinated against polio, and it is the first time that on the 16th of March 1995, the first dose of an oral vaccine against polio was given in India.

On this day the government comes up with various schemes related to health as well as vaccination is given to the public free of cost. Various special programs are organised in schools and hospitals to spread awareness about the importance of immunization against deadly diseases.

On this occasion, the central government has decided to start COVID-19 vaccination for the 12-14 age groups from today.