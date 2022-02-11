Hidden health benefits of tulsi that you must know

Tulsi is a plant found all across the Indian subcontinent. The plant, apart from its religious importance in India, is widely used for its leaves. People use it with tea to get rid of cough and cold. Tulsi is also seen as an immunity booster as the seasons change.

Tulsi is considered the queen of herbs as it has many health benefits. Tulsi leaves are packed with many nutrients such as vitamins K, A, and C and contain minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc, and iron. Let’s take a look at some of the benefits of consuming Tulsi.

Stress manager

Stress has taken over our daily lives, and whether you like it or not, is affecting our bodies, our thoughts and feelings, and also our behavior. It’s therefore important to watch out for its symptoms and keep them under check.

In Ayurveda, it’s believed that tulsi leaves work as an ‘adaptogen’ or an anti-stress agent. Additionally, studies suggest that tulsi helps maintain the normal levels of the stress hormone, cortisol, in the body.

Chewing on about 10-12 tulsi leaves every day can help soothe the nerves, regulate blood circulation, and beat free radicals that are produced during an episode of stress.

Healthy skin, healthy you

Tulsi is known to have powerful purifying properties and eating its leaves, drinking the juice, or adding its paste to a face pack can help cure skin and hair conditions.

Additionally, when eaten raw, it helps purify the blood and gives the skin a beautiful glow. Its anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties help prevent breakouts and the appearance of acne and blemishes.

Apart from all this, it helps in reducing the itchiness of the scalp and helps to reduce hair fall. Grind a handful of tulsi leaves and mix the powder in some warm coconut oil. Gently massage this mixture into your scalp once a week to prevent hair fall.

Dental hygiene

Once in a while, you could try brushing your teeth with some dried tulsi leaves powder. Not only does this practice help you get rid of bad breath, but also helps prevent gum diseases, pyorrhoea, and other dental infections.

It’s best to mix the powder with a few drops of mustard oil for positive results. In case of a toothache, turn to the goodness of this medicinal herb. After you have washed three-four fresh tulsi leaves, make a smooth paste.

To this, add half a tablespoon of black peppercorn powder and mix well. Apply this paste directly over the tooth and leave for a few minutes. Repeat this thrice a day until you seek permanent relief from the pain.

Common cold and fever

The germicidal, fungicidal, anti-bacterial, and antibiotic properties of this herb can help bring down a fever. Chewing on some fresh tulsi leaves on an empty stomach can also help one get rid of the common cold and flu.

Boil 6-7 fresh tulsi leaves with one-two teaspoons of powdered cardamom in half a liter of water. On a low flame, let it reduce to half its total volume. If required, add a tablespoon of honey or sugar to it and sip every two to three hours. It’s said that tulsi leaves have the potential to cure any fever, be it due to common infections or malaria.

Goodbye, headache

Tulsi has pain-relieving and decongestant properties, thereby making it the best natural cure for headaches. If you are suffering from a headache, caused due to sinusitis, allergies, cold, or even migraines, simply boil a handful of tulsi leaves in two cups of water and let cool. Soak a clean piece of cloth in it, wring out the excess water and gently place this on your forehead to treat a headache.

Alternatively, you can also add a few drops of tulsi oil or extract to the water. Additionally, you can also reap the benefits of its cooling effects by making yourself a paste of ground basil leaves and sandalwood. Apply this to your forehead, sit back and feel relaxed and calm.

Here are some other uses of the medicinal leaves of tulsi

Insect bites

Using a cotton pad, apply the fresh juice of tulsi leaves or paste of fresh roots directly on the affected skin.

Sore throat

Boil a few tulsi leaves in your drinking water and use it for gargling. You can also sip on this drink every hour or so.

Sore eyes

Prepare some juice by boiling a handful of tulsi leaves. Boil until the water turns black. Using a sterilized eyedropper, put two drops into each eye at bedtime.

Burns

To bring down the pain, using a cotton pad or clean cloth, apply tulsi juice mixed with an equal amount of coconut oil directly on the burn. Make sure there are no open wounds.

Itchiness

To get quick relief from itching, mix together equal amounts of tulsi juice with lemon juice. Apply on the affected areas directly and let dry naturally.

Here are some ways to prepare healthy concoctions using these humble leaves.

Tulsi water

Ingredients: Tulsi leaves and water

Pour two cups of water into a pan. Add some tulsi leaves and bring to boil until the water becomes half. Strain and have it warm. This helps to soothe throat pain and soreness.

Herbal caffeine-free tea



Ingredients: Tulsi leaves, jaggery, water, lemon juice

Blend jaggery and tulsi leaves. Add one-and-half cups of water and lemon juice to this mixture. Bring to boil and strain. Have it warm.

Herbal tulsi water



Ingredients: Ginger, black pepper, cloves, tulsi leaves, cinnamon, cardamom

Mix all the above ingredients and add water to them. Boil this mixture. Strain and you can have it warm or at room temperature. This herbal tulsi water helps in recovery from dengue and malaria by increasing your number of platelets.

Herbal juice



Ingredients: Ajwain, tulsi leaves, cumin, amchoor powder, salt, and mint leaves

Take four cups of water and add all the above ingredients to it. Boil it for 10-15 minutes. Have it warm or at room temperature. This juice helps in recovery during dehydration.