Yummy! Savour ‘Laddoos’ for fitness and celebration

The diversity of mouth-watering sweets starts with the classic pure ghee laddoos, the iconic dessert served with traditional Indian meals in households all over India. So far, the fear of calories has kept this audience away from the laddoos even during the festivals, but now with the Khauwala Protein, Whole Grain and Seven Grains, laddoos one can relish the goodness without a worry.

It is a new venture from the 70-year-old iconic brand of Pune Khauwale Patankar renowned for its mouth-watering range of Indian traditional food items and snacks. During the festival season, they unveiled their range of premium laddoos that delighted food lovers all over the world.

Laddoos are undoubtedly the poster boys of festivities in India and are extensively shared on every occasion. However, health-conscious people tend to suppress desire due to the high sugar content in the laddoos available in the local markets.

People with diabetes are another segment that is typically denied the opportunity to gorge on sweets.

But the sugar-free range of whole wheat, ragi, protein and moong laddoos from Khauwala now brings ample options to the table for them as well. Not only that, this dynamic and changing brand also offers novelties such as singhada, saboodana, peanuts and jaggery and peanuts and dates laddoos for the people who observe holy fasts.

Their state-of-the-art, least contact production and packaging processes match stringent global standards of hygiene. The packaging features the traditional ‘chitrakari’ art of India and depicts various aspects associated with the traditional consumption of sweets and festivities in Indian households.