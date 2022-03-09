Yoga asanas for hypertension: 5 yoga asanas to lower high blood pressure naturally

Hypertension or high blood pressure is a condition in which arterial blood pressure increases to higher levels. Blood pressure is normal if it is lower than 140.90 mmHg. However, if you suffer from hypertension your blood pressure levels should be lower than 130.80 mm Hg.

Hypertension is also known as a silent killer and increased blood pressure increases the risk of kidney disease, heart failure and stroke. Some of the common causes of this long term condition are hereditary, excessive body weight, excessive salt, sedentary lifestyle, stress and excessive alcohol and cigarettes.

Severe high blood pressure symptoms include heartbeat, breathing difficulty, ringing in the ear, dizziness and palpitation. If you have high blood pressure, it is important to bring it under control.

Apart from reducing salt intake, you need to make some lifestyle changes. Yoga can help lower blood pressure naturally and reduce hypertension induced by stress. Here is a list of yoga asanas to lower high blood pressure.

Yoga asanas to control hypertension

1. Child pose or Balasana

Child pose is beneficial for hypertension patients. It can give you relief from different factors which contribute to high blood pressure. This asana reduces stress and improves blood circulation throughout the body. Controlled breathing while performing this asana promotes calmness and reduces stress from the neck and shoulders.

2. Sukhasana or easy pose

It is a popular yoga asana that regulates breathing. This pose gives you relief from high blood pressure by promoting a peaceful mind and reducing stress. A relaxed mind promotes a healthy body. This asana will also stretch the back and neck. It will also improve the posture of the body.

3. Shavasana

Shavasana or corpse pose is totally meant for relaxation. This is one of the easiest poses which you can try to control your blood pressure numbers. Shavasana calms your brain, relieve stress, relaxes the body, reduces headache, fatigue and insomnia. These all are the risk factors of high blood pressure. By controlling these factors, Shavasana leads to lower blood pressure.

4. Cobra pose

Cobra poses also known as Bhujangasana is helpful in circulating blood and oxygen. This pose also relieves stress and promotes heart health. You will notice more flexibility with this pose. Cobra pose is also considered beneficial for asthma patients.

5. Bridge pose

Bridge pose also regulates blood pressure. It calms the brain and alleviates stress. This asana is also beneficial in managing mild depression. Apart from high blood pressure, bridge pose is good for abdominal organs, lungs, menstrual pain, fatigue, headache and anxiety.