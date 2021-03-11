World Kidney Day (WKD) is celebrated on the second Thursday of March, every year. The primary objective of the day is to spread awareness around the globe around the importance of kidneys to our health and to reduce the impact of kidney disease and its associated health problems worldwide.

According to the reports, every one in ten people is affected by kidney disease globally.

Kidneys are fist-sized organs that also look like kidney beans located at the bottom of our rib cage, on both sides of our spine. They perform several functions.

Primarily, they filter out waste products from our bodies such as excess water and other impurities or toxins. These waste products are expelled through urine.

Therefore, maintaining our kidney health is important to overall health. Here are a few tips that one must keep in mind for their well-being.

Drink plenty of water

It’s cliched advice for all! However, take it as a reminder because water helps clear sodium and impurities from our kidneys. Drink at least 2 to 3 liters of water per day. Exactly how much water you need depends largely on your health and lifestyle. Especially, people who have previously had kidney stones should drink a bit more water to help prevent stone deposits in the future.

Avoid taking over-the-counter medications and painkillers

If you have a habit of taking pain killers or Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), including crocin, ibuprofen, and naproxen, you are at huge risk of developing kidney disease. They can cause severe kidney damage to people who frequently take them for headaches, pains, or arthritis.

Reduce the intake of excess sodium

Monitor your salt intake every now and then, excessive intake of salt leads to water retention in the body, which further accelerates problems like swollen ankles and risk of high blood pressure, and shortness of breath.

Focus on conscious-eating and staying physically active

Another way to remove toxins from your body is to sweat. Today, most people lead a sedentary lifestyle which means less physical activity and moment. Eating more greens and raw vegetables and fruits can help you reduce the risk of developing kidney diseases. Walking, running, cycling, and even dancing are great for your health.

Don’t smoke

Smoking reduces the flow of blood in our blood vessels. This leads to slower blood flow throughout your body and to your kidneys.

Adding these few tips to your daily lifestyle takes you far from the risk of developing any kidney disease. Of course, as a general rule, empty your bladder whenever the urge strikes. Every time you go to the washroom empty yourself fully and try not to rush the process.