Wheatgrass: An incredible drink for a healthy body

The sprouted fresh leaves of the common wheat plant are the celebrated wheat grass which is believed to have numerous health benefits. There is evidence that the usage of this wheatgrass dates back to thousands of years and was used by ancient Egyptian civilization for its health benefits. Owing to so many health benefits, wheatgrass is considered a superfood and is part of the current health trend.

Wheatgrass can also minimize the risk of cancer while alleviating inflammation. It’s popularly taken in the form of juice; however, these days you can easily get wheatgrass in pills, capsules, and even powdered form.

Also known as green blood because of high levels of chlorophyll in it, wheatgrass is a superfood that has gained a lot of popularity over the years for its nutrition. It is prepared from the wheat plant and comes from the freshly sprouted leaves. Rich in antioxidants, wheatgrass is said to have anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties which can aid in weight loss, reduce cholesterol levels and treat diabetes.

Wheatgrass contains vitamins (A, C, E, and K), amino acids (8 essential amino acids), and enzymes. It also has minerals such as iron, calcium, zinc, copper, selenium, and magnesium.

These nutrients in wheatgrass juice have various health benefits, including:

Easing symptoms of arthritis

Removing toxins

Improving blood sugar levels in the diabetic population

Supporting digestion

Enhancing energy levels

Lowering blood pressure

Improving cognitive function

Lowering cholesterol

Supporting weight loss

Improving metabolism

Wheatgrass Benefits for Skin

Angelina Jolie, Jacqueline Fernandes, Julia Roberts, Drew Barrymore, Kate Moss, Liz Hurley are some of the few celebrities that swear by wheatgrass and its benefits. And the primary reason is its effect on the skin.

Here are some of the skin benefits:

Signs of aging

Wheatgrass is highly rich in antioxidants. Free radicals in the body lead to numerous diseases and aging due to oxidative stress. The antioxidant properties fight these free radicals, preventing or delaying aging.

Acne and other skin disorders

Wheatgrass is highly rich in chlorophyll, which has antibacterial action and can help prevent pimples. It is also effective in treating fungal conditions of the skin. Research also shows wheatgrass’s usefulness in the treatment of eczema and psoriasis.

Damaged skin

Sun rays can cause photosensitivity reactions, which can cause skin damage. Wheatgrass contains Vitamin E that has photoprotective effects, preventing or reversing skin damage.

Inflammatory skin disorders

Wheatgrass has a high concentration of Vitamin C and Vitamin K. Research suggests that these vitamins support skin healing. Moreover, Vitamin B and Vitamin E in wheatgrass support skin healing and regeneration.

How to Drink Wheatgrass Juice

Wheatgrass juice can be consumed at any time of the day. However, it is best to consume it on an empty stomach.

Moreover, once the juice is prepared, make sure to consume the juice within 10 minutes of preparation as the contents may oxidize after that and alter the taste of the juice.