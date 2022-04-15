Yoga Asanas: Are you also looking for an idol exercise for increasing your metabolism? Your metabolism is like a car’s engine that can make or break its mileage. An efficient engine makes for great mileage and lesser fuel consumption, while a damaged one might lead to a bad average and increase the money you shell out on fuel.

Your metabolism is mainly responsible for determining how much of the energy released by the food you eat can be utilized in performing different body functions as well as during physical activities. A fast metabolism can ensure a greater calorie burn and thus, a faster weight loss. A slow metabolism, on the other hand, can lead to the utilization of fewer calories for these processes and thus lead to slower weight loss. So, if you want to increase your metabolism then this article is for you. All you need to do is read till the end.

Try out these Yoga Asanas for boosting your metabolism

1. Plow Pose

Also known as Halasana. This position increases circulation in the thyroid, adrenal, and pituitary glands, leading to a release of feel-good endorphins and hormones which balance the metabolic system. It also gives a good stretch to your glutes and lowers your back.

How to Lie on your back and lift your legs straight up towards the ceiling. Keep your arms on the sides of your body with your palms down. Press onto your hands and lift your legs over your head. Try to touch the floor behind your head. Hold for a few seconds and repeat.

2. Shoulder Stand

Also known as Salamba Sarvangasana. The “queen of all asanas” will turn your world upside down and get your stubborn fat cells moving. During this pose, blood rushes to your upper body, delivering a good dose of oxygen to your heart and brain as well as nourishing the thyroid gland which regulates the body’s metabolism. Yoga makes it easier to lose weight with thyroid.

How to Lie on your back with your arms alongside your body. Lift your legs up till they are at 90 degrees, toes pointing at the ceiling. Hold the position for as many seconds as possible.

3. Twisted Chair

Also known as Parivrtta Utkatasana. Bending your body in unusual ways wakes up your internal organs and aids in digestion. A good digestive system is the backbone of good metabolism.

How to Stand with your feet together. Bend your knees and lower your hips as if you were sitting in a chair far behind you. Bring your palms together in front of your chest. Rotate your spine and bring your right elbow to your left knee. Hold for 30 seconds and switch sides.

4. Crescent Lunge Pose

Also known as Anjaneyasana. This asana speeds up metabolism by increasing the heart rate. It’s also good for strengthening the legs and opening up the pelvic area, making it most beneficial for those who sit long hours at work.

How to Stand on the mat. Step back with one leg and keep the heel lifted with weight on the ball of the foot. Position the other leg far ahead so that when you bend your knee, it stays over the foot not extending past it. Balancing on the ball of the foot at the back, lower your body down and then lift your arms up towards the sky. Look straight ahead or up if your neck feels comfortable. Stay in the posture for 15-30 seconds, then relax and change legs.

5. Bridge Pose

Also known as Setu Bandha Sarvangasana. The thyroid glands get a massage during this pose and release hormones that kickstart one’s metabolism.

How to Lie on your back with your knees bent and position your feet flat on the floor hip-width apart. Slide the arms alongside the body and lightly touch your heels with your fingertips. Press your feet to the floor, inhales, and lift your hips upward. Keep your arms underneath you and try to clasp your hands together. Hold this pose for 45 to 60 seconds and slowly lie flat again. Repeat a few more times.

6. Skull shining breathing

Also known as Kapalbhati Pranayam. Finish your yoga routine with five minutes of Baba Ramdev’s favorite breathing exercise. This technique can stimulate the functioning of the endocrine organs which impacts the metabolic rate.

How to Sit on the floor with folded legs. Keep the spine straight, close your eyes and place your palms on your knees. Now take a deep breath and exhale through your nose while pulling your stomach in towards your spine. Loosen your stomach muscles while breathing in and contract them again while exhaling. Continue at an easy pace.