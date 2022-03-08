Tap into the goodness of banana stem

Every part of the banana is packed with nutrition and health benefits.

The stem of the banana plant is packed with flavour and nutrition. This part of the plant is well devoured in every nook and corner of Odisha. This plant helps in controlling diabetes and weight loss.

The dish made from the stem or pith finds a place in every kitchen in Odisha due to its affordability, medicinal benefits and availability. It’s a wonder plant whose every part is consumed – stem, flower, leaves and fruits.

Let’s discuss some of the benefits of banana stem:

1. Helps in Weight Loss

Banana stems are high in fibre, which decreases your appetite for food, keeps you fuller for longer hours and ultimately helps you in your weight loss journey.

2. Cure for Constipation

The fibre content in the banana stem is not only beneficial for weight loss but also helps in maintaining your motions. To have a maximum intake of fibre, you need to take the juice of the banana stem without straining it.

3. Keeps Diabetes Under Control

The juice prepared using banana stems is excellent for people with diabetes because it does not contain sugar. Additionally, it is low in glycemic index, which is extremely important for diabetic patients.

4. Helps in Detoxification

Banana stem helps in flushing out harmful toxins from your body. It is one of the most effective ways to cleanse your system from varied ailments.

5. Great for Your Digestion

Banana stem aids in bowel movement as it contains fibre and is suitable for your digestion.

6. Prevents Kidney stones

It is a well-known fact that Banana stem juice is widely recommended to prevent kidney stones. The potassium content in the stem stalls the formation of calcium crystals or calcium lumps in the kidney. It is advised to take along with cardamom powder for maximum benefit.