This summer lose belly fat with these simple exercise

The summer will start soon officially. And if you are thinking of losing that flattened toned tummy then this is the right time for you. We have gathered some of the best and easy exercises for you which you can start from right today to lose your belly fat. All you need to do is just dig inside and find your match.

Lose belly fat with these simple exercise

Have your gossip session on a walk

From today onwards instead of catching up with friends over food and drinks, suggest a reunion on the move. Suggest a weekly walk-and-talk session, form a friendly fitness club, or take advantage of gym specials together. You’ll motivate everyone to get moving while you grow even closer.

Add fibres to your plate

Adding fibres to your plate is a very good thing. For every 10 grams of fibre you eat daily, your belly will carry almost 4% less fat. Thankfully, there are more enjoyable ways to increase your fibre than scarfing down a box of bran flakes: Two apples, ½ cup of pinto beans, one artichoke, or two cups of broccoli will all give you 10 grams of belly-flattening fibre.

Do the Windshield Wiper

Lie faceup with arms out to your sides, palms down, and legs bent at 90 degrees so feet are off the floor. Keep abs tight and slowly lower legs to the left as far as possible, keeping shoulders on the floor. Pause, then return to start. Repeat to the right. Do 20 reps, alternating sides.

Clean your house

One more reason to start your spring cleaning: Vacuuming is a great ab workout. Tighten your abdominal muscles while you push back and forth for a tighter tummy while you clean.

You can also try these yoga poses to lose belly fat:

Kumbhakasana (The plank)

Surely the most beloved and well-known of poses, the plank pose is one of the best poses to burn your tummy fat and tone your muscles.

How to perform:

Lie face down.

Lift your body up onto straightened arms

Balance on your toes

Face forward or down

Hold for as long as you can, take a break and then repeat a few more times. Try to extend the time in this pose each day.

Naukasana (Boat Pose)

This is another pose that works fabulously on your side and front tummy muscles and strengthens your core.

How to perform: