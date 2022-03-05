Shane Warne recently died of heart attack: Here’s all you need to know about heart attack

Life has become very unpredictable in the current era. You never know what will happen to you the next moment. Recently the legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne passed away due to a suspected heart attack.

There has been a rising trend of a sudden heart attack in people aged 40-50 and even younger.

As per WHO (World Health Organization), Coronary heart disease is the leading cause of heart attacks. CHD is a condition in which the coronary arteries (the major blood vessels that supply the heart with blood) become clogged with deposits of cholesterol. These deposits are called plaques.

Before a heart attack, one of the plaques ruptures (bursts), causing a blood clot to form at the site of the rupture. The clot may block the supply of blood to the heart, triggering a heart attack.

The risk of developing CHD is increased by consuming more alcohol, smoking, high cholesterol, diabetes, hypertension (high blood pressure) and obesity.

Some heart attacks are sudden and intense. But most start slowly, with mild pain or discomfort. Their symptoms are as followed:

Chest discomfort. Most heart attacks involve discomfort in the centre of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes – or it may go away and then return. It can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain.

Most heart attacks involve discomfort in the centre of the chest that lasts more than a few minutes – or it may go away and then return. It can feel like uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness or pain. Discomfort in other areas of the upper body. Symptoms can include pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach.

Symptoms can include pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach. Shortness of breath. This can occur with or without chest discomfort.

This can occur with or without chest discomfort. Other signs. Other possible signs include breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.

As with men, women’s most common heart attack symptom is chest pain (angina) or discomfort. But women are somewhat more likely than men to experience some of the other common symptoms, particularly shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting, and back or jaw pain.

Foods that help prevent a heart attack:

1. Black Beans