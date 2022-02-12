Scalp Acne: Why it happens and How to deal?

The most frequent skin issue is acne. It most commonly affects the face, chest, upper back, and shoulders, but it can also affect the scalp. Scalp acne can appear and feel like a regular pimple at the hairline or on the scalp beneath the hair. It might occur as a single pimple patch or it can even cover your entire scalp.

Causes–

When a pore on the scalp becomes clogged with dead cells or dirt, it causes scalp acne.

Dirt builds up when someone sweats a lot and their hair is exposed to contaminants. This can be made worse if germs and fungus infiltrate the pores.

Scalp acne, on the other hand, is most commonly caused by not washing one’s hair on a regular basis.

Use Aloe vera-

Aloe vera is highly recommended for acne treatment. This is due to the fact that it includes potent anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial capabilities, as well as other therapeutic components that target acne and assist to eliminate the nasties. Aloe vera’s rich antioxidants and critical minerals stimulate the scalp and hair follicles to promote healthy hair development while it heals acne. Not only that, but aloe’s soothing properties will help to ease any redness or irritation you may be experiencing. First thing in the morning, take one teaspoon of aloe vera juice. You can also add aloe vera juice to your hair and leave it on for 15 to 30 minutes before washing it off with plain water.

Use Neem-

Neem possesses antibacterial, antifungal, and antiseptic effects. This aids in the fight against the bacteria that produce scalp pimples. Boil 2 cups of water with a handful of neem leaves for around 10 minutes and set it aside to cool. After shampooing and conditioning your hair, use the neem water as a last rinse.

Use Apple cider vinegar –

Apple cider vinegar might help you get rid of pimples on your scalp. The antiseptic characteristics of this solution will aid in the removal of bacterial illnesses. Combine the lukewarm water and apple cider vinegar in a mixing bowl. Apply the mixture to your hair and scalp. Allow 15 minutes for your scalp to heal before washing your hair.

Use Tomato juice-

Tomato juice is an unexpected but excellent acne treatment for the scalp. Tomatoes are beneficial for healing acne-prone skin, as you can see in the Beauty Benefits of Tomatoes. Tomatoes also contain salicylic acid, which aids in the natural treatment of acne. It also aids in balancing the pH of the scalp and reducing excessive oil production. Blend 3 tomatoes with a little water in a high-powered blender, then drain the purée to extract tomato juice. Using a spritz bottle, saturate your scalp with tomato juice. Allow 30 minutes to pass before washing your hair.

[By Ms. Pooja Nagdev, Aromatherapist, Cosmetologist and Founder of Inatur]