WHO recommends monoclonal antibodies for ‘high risk’ Covid patients

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended treatment with the combination of two monoclonal antibodies (Casirivimab and imdevimab) for two groups of high-risk patients with Covid-19 in its latest living guidelines, sources said here.

These high-risk patients include those with non-severe Covid-19 at high risk of hospitalization and also seronegative patients with severe or critical Covid-19. Experts have also cautioned that new variants may diminish the effect of casirivimab and imdevimab.

The combination of casirivimab + imdevimab has been shown to reduce the odds of hospitalization and symptom duration in older persons, those who are unvaccinated or immunosuppressed, according to Dr Veena Aggarwal, Consultant Womens’ Health, trustee, Dr K K’s Heart Care Foundation of India.

Reduction in mortality and need for mechanical ventilation in seronegative patients was observed in the recovery trial with this combination, the sources added.

These new recommendations have been made by the WHO Guideline Development Group (GDG), a panel of international experts and patients and are in addition to its earlier recommendations of interleukin (IL)-6 receptor blockers (tocilizumab or sarilumab) and systemic corticosteroids in patients with severe and critical covid-19.

Meanwhile, the WHO strongly recommends against the use of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, lopinavir-ritonavir in patients with covid-19, regardless of disease severity.

It makes a conditional recommendation against systemic corticosteroids in patients with non-severe disease and the use of remdesivir in hospitalised patients with covid-19.