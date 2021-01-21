Watery eyes and nose, still devouring in that fully loaded spicy food? Drinking water in between the meal to beat the heat but cannot stop yourself from adding more chili to it? The sight may be awful. However, it’s the sensation and heat that we love when we eat something spicy.

Eating spices in adequate quantities may actually improve your overall health. Sometimes, our body craves spicy food, most of the time we ignore it, assuming that it might not be a healthier choice. Interestingly, humans are the only species on the planet who willingly opt to feel the heat produced by spicy food and chilies. The reason could be–sometimes there is pleasure in the pain.

It is scientifically proved that few spices like garlic, ginger, cinnamon, turmeric, and cumin, as well as chili, host many health benefits. Here we share a list of five compelling reasons to reconsider adding a little spice to your day.

Reduce the number of Tumors

Capsaicin, a spicy chemical in peppers, can activate cell receptors in the intestinal lining, which can reduce the risk of developing tumors – according to a study by The Journal of Clinical Investigation.

Longevity benefits

As per a large 2015 study by Harvard and China National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, consuming spicy food every day or just once a day can lower mortality rates by 14%.

Increase your libido

Spices are natural aphrodisiacs, a combination of saffron and ginseng can boost sexual performance. Limited intake of these spicy once in a while is far better than pharmaceutical libido booster.

Weight loss

Spicy food can speed up your metabolism and can reduce body fat tissue. Many studies have proven that capsaicin, the main compound in chilies, has a thermogenic effect, which may cause the body to burn bonus calories.

Reduces the risk of cancer

According to the American Association for Cancer Research spices like turmeric and mustard seeds can combat inflammation by killing leukemic cells. Gregory A. Plotnikoff, M.D., senior consultant for health care innovation in Minnesota says “It has the same effects on the body as certain cancer drugs do.”

Boost serotonin levels

Spicy food can induce serotonin levels, a feel-good hormone in the brain. It can reduce anxiety, stress, and depression.

Strong cardiovascular system

Green chilis and peppers are rich in vitamins A and C that help in strengthening the heart muscle walls. The heat of the pepper increases blood flow throughout your body that leads to lower down blood pressure.