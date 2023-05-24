Need to foster culture of voluntary blood stem cell donation: Experts

Blood cancer patients face significant challenges in India for treatment with only one in a million patients able to find a fully matching donor for stem cell transplantation, experts say.

The experts expressed their concern over this state of affairs in the country at an event organised by DKMS BMST Foundation India, a non-profit organisation dedicated to the fight against blood cancer, ahead of World Blood Cancer Day.

“Despite the transformative potential of this treatment, a shortage of suitable donors is a major obstacle, leaving patients in a race against time to find a matching donor before they succumb to the disease. There is thus a critical need for more awareness and support for blood cell transplantation in India from the people and medical community,” they said.

They stressed the need to bridge the awareness gap and foster a stronger culture of voluntary blood stem cell donation in India.

Blood cancer, a life-threatening condition affecting thousands of individuals in India, often necessitates the intervention of a blood stem cell transplant as the last hope for survival. However, a mere 30 per cent of patients requiring a transplant are fortunate enough to find a suitable match within their own family. The remaining 70 per cent rely on the challenging task of finding an unrelated donor with a matching profile, further exacerbating the difficulties patients and their families face. Every year, over 70 thousand precious lives are lost to blood cancer in India, while the number of blood stem cell donors stands at a meager 0.04 per cent.

At the event, six stem cell donors – between 23 to 33 years of age – shared their personal stories, appealing to people to come forward and contribute to the donor pool and help save lives, as they have done.

Dr. Narendra Agarwal, Senior Consultant, Department of Hemato-Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, New Delhi, said, “Blood cancer poses a grave challenge in India, impacting numerous lives yearly. With over 1 lakh new cases reported annually, effective treatments are paramount. However, the scarcity of suitable donors remains a concern, as the chance of finding a full match is approximately one in a million.”

Dr Agarwal said Stem cell transplant has emerged as a powerful treatment modality in the battle against blood cancer.

“We have witnessed remarkable outcomes and improved survival rates by harnessing the power of healthy blood cells. While the outcome may vary based on individual and disease characteristics, timely interventions have shown successful treatment in 60-70 per cent of the cases. With advancements in conditioning regimens, the success rate has further soared to 80 per cent. Whether it’s leukemia, lymphoma, or multiple myeloma, stem cell transplantation is a transformative therapy that regenerates a healthy blood and immune system. By raising awareness, expanding the donor registry, and fostering a culture of giving, we can overcome this hurdle and offer hope to those battling blood cancers in India,” Dr Agarwal said.

Creating a comprehensive stem cell donor database is crucial for India’s fight against blood cancer, emphasised Patrick Paul, CEO, DKMS BMST Foundation India. “Every 5 minutes, a new instance of blood cancer or a blood disorder, such as Thalassemia or Aplastic Anemia, is diagnosed in India. Matching blood stem cell donors remain a critical obstacle for Indian patients seeking life-saving transplants. Today, with over 40 million registered donors worldwide, India accounts for just 0.5 million. Thousands of patients are in dire need of a compatible stem cell donor for life-saving transplants.”