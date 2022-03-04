NASSCOM with CGI felicitates ARSI and Padcare Labs

Considering the health sector taking centre stage, especially after Covid, NASSCOM Foundation in partnership with CGI, recently felicitated Padcare Labs and the Association of Rural Surgeons of India (ARSI) with TheTechForGood Awards 2021. Both the organizations are among 14 winners that leverage technology to create solutions that help build a better and more sustainable society.

The second edition of awards saw over 500 applications from across the country, among these 39 were shortlisted under seven key categories—Accessibility, Livelihoods, Healthcare, Disaster Management, Education, Environment and COVID-19.

Commenting on the same Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, NASSCOM Foundation, said, “NASSCOM Foundation has been championing tech-led transformation for the past two decades. Our aim through TechForGood Awards is to mentor, accelerate, and provide a platform that puts a spotlight on impact-driven entrepreneurs, both from for-profit and not-for-profit enterprises.”

All the awards applications for this year were assessed on four key criteria that include ICT innovations, Social Impact, Scalability and Sustainability.