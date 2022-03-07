Munch these dry fruits that help in weight loss

We all love to look slim-trim. Losing weight can be a very daunting task, and requires a lot of self-control and patience. Not only that, but it also requires a healthy diet plan and regular physical exercise. A strong metabolism can also contribute to shedding those extra kilos.

A boost in the metabolism process can be enhanced by eating foods that keep your stomach full for a longer period of time. These foods include dried fruits, fibre-rich fruits, eggs, yoghurt and proteins. Read on to know some of the recommended dried fruits that can promote quick weight loss while staying healthy at the same time.

1. Almonds:

Almonds have very low amounts of calories. A 100 grams of almonds contains only 576 kcals. Eating small amounts of almonds on a daily basis can provide your body with high levels of nutrients that are beneficial for overall health. These nutrients are proteins, mono-saturated fats and antioxidants. Furthermore, almonds also improve your health by lowering bad cholesterol, which tends to be high in people who are obese or overweight.

2. Pistachios:

People who like to snack frequently can benefit the most from eating Pistachios. This is mainly because they have very high amounts of fibre, which helps your body feel full for longer periods of time. Additionally, fibre is good for digestion as it aids with bowel movement.

3. Cashews:

Cashews are delicious nuts that are quite popular in India. They provide your body with close to 73% of the recommended daily dose of magnesium. This is actually very beneficial for weight loss because magnesium helps your body regulate the fat and carbohydrate metabolism in the body.

4. Walnuts:

Walnuts are a unique type of dry fruit as they contain a high amount of good fats such as omega 3 fatty acids and alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). These fatty acids help to reduce body fat and are also good for cardiovascular health. This can be a great addition to the diet as many people who are overweight are already at risk for cardiovascular problems and this can be a great way to try and prevent them.

5. Raisins:

If you are following a low-salt diet, then it can be difficult to find a snack that has both, low salt and weight loss properties. However, raisins offer both benefits! These dry fruits have high amounts of iodine. In 100 grams of raisins, you will find only 0.5 grams of fat and 299 kcal, making this a great snack for people who are trying to lose weight.