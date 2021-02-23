Bollywood diva Malaika Arora advises her fans to follow a routine, eat right and work hard to bring balance between their body, mind, and soul to the best of their abilities and become the ideal version of their own self.

Malaika, who launched Reebok’s new range of walking products to encourage people to live a fitter, better lifestyle, believes eating right is the best way to maintain your health.

Here are excerpts from her interview :

Q: What’s your fitness regime? How do you include walking in it?

A: I believe in having a routine that I choose to follow on a regular basis. I start my day with a good morning session of yoga and then I step outside to do a mix of other fitness activities as well like HIIT, walking, running, swimming, and so on. Walking is a great way to improve and maintain your overall health and I make sure I do it for at least 30 minutes a day.

Q: Which is your favorite exercise? How much time do you dedicate to exercise in a day?

A: My favorite exercise is doing yoga as I always begin my day with it. I usually dedicate 60 minutes a day to exercise.

Q: Please share some benefits that you have personally seen when you included walking in your regimen.

A: Walking is a risk-free form of exercise that helps you to maintain your overall health. When I feel I have put on a little weight, I feel walking is an effective way to reduce that weight and I have also seen a lot of toning in my legs and overall body while I indulge in walking as a regular fitness exercise.

Q: While traveling, how do you take care of your fitness regime?

A: I always make sure I dedicate some time to my fitness routine even when I’m traveling as exercising gives me inner peace and keeps my outlook positive.

Q: How important do you think it is to focus on a diet while trying to achieve a fit body and mind?

A: For achieving a fit body and mind, I believe eating right is the best way to maintain your health. The balance should be 30 percent exercise to 70 percent diet in order to achieve the body you wish for. If one wishes to follow a particular and strict diet, then they should always consult a doctor or a trainer and set up a diet best suited for their body.

Q: Are you strict about your diet?

A: I keep making changes in my diet to see what really suits my body and provides the maximum benefits. Everyone’s body is different and reacts differently to the intake of food.

Q: What does your daily diet look like?

A: I don’t believe in dieting as I eat what my body demands and what my mind desires, of course in moderation. I don’t follow a particular diet and I eat what I like- be it Avocados or Biryani.

Q: Any fitness advice to readers?

A: Each individual has their own fitness goals which they want to achieve. My only advice to my readers is to follow a routine, eat right and work hard to bring balance between your body, mind and soul to the best of your abilities and become the ideal version of your own self.