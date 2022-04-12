Are you looking for idol food during Ramadan? Fasting from dawn to dusk in Ramadan could leave you exhausted, and as you are what you eat it’s time to get the low down on what foods will give you long-lasting energy. Too often, people choose to skip the pre-dawn “suhoor” meal. A balanced suhoor will leave you feeling energized and help curb feelings of hunger and thirst during the day. Here’s a round-up of low-calorie food you should have for suhoor this year to keep your energy up and ensure an easier fast.

Arugula and Spinach You can eat a large amount of spinach or arugula as the base for a delicious salad without adding many calories since these power greens help keep you full by providing bulk with fibre and water and are good sources of plant-based protein. In addition, you’ll get a nice boost of calcium, magnesium, vitamin K, vitamin C, and folate.

Beans

High in fibre and protein and low in calories and fat, beans are a tasty way to stay full. Due to their high fibre content, beans slow down the digestive process and help manage blood sugar levels. They’re also a good source of folate, iron, potassium, and magnesium.

Cucumber, Celery, and Carrots

These water- and fibre-filled veggies can be eaten raw or with a bit of high-quality hummus or guacamole for added protein and healthy fat. Plus, you’ll get vitamins A, C, K, and potassium.

Oranges

In addition to offering a hefty dose of vitamin C, oranges are a good source of potassium and they help keep you full with their high water and fibre content. In fact, oranges are the highest-ranking fruit on the satiety index, ranking fourth out of the 38 foods tested.

Popcorn

While popcorn may not be the most nutrient-dense choice on this list, it can be a filling low-calorie snack. Whether you’re popping your own or buying bagged popcorn, keep an eye on added oils, fat, sugar, and salt.