It’s more than 50 days now that we have been under lockdown due to the global pandemic that has taken everyone under its sway. While everyone is doing something or the other to make most of their time amidst the lockdown, celebs have been engaging in different tasks including experimenting in the kitchen to learning how to do the household chores and getting better at exercise. They have been doing almost everything to kill the time productively.
Recently, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and revealed that she has gotten better at a lot of things. She shared a mirror selfie from a gym with the caption, “60 days later – Stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push-ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge.”
She also thanked her trainers in the caption. Another thing that Alia revealed was that she cut her hair at home during this time. The actress wrote, “P.S – Yes I cut my hair AT HOME – thanks to my multitalented loved one who rose to the occasion when I was in need of a chop chop (sic).”
Not just Alia, but several celebs have been giving some major fitness goals amidst this quarantine.
