Learn the Scores for your aging brain

A new way to get smarter! Learning is never outdated. Your aging brain will remain better in shape if you are learning music. Especially in the era of sticking up to the blue screens and gadgets, it becomes crucially important to exercise our brain’s muscles along with the bodily ones. Here is a critic at large on “why music education?”

Just the sound of any instrument can sweep us away, few people even get chills down their spine while only listening to their favorite music or a sound, imagine what playing an instrument or learning the scores can do to our brain.

We already have proven research on how studying an instrument gives children an advantage in the development of their intellectual, perceptual, and cognitive skills. However, there are various benefits for adults too.

The hours we spend learning and practicing specific types of instruments require motor control and coordination from our body and mind. Our hands, our fingers doing something while our brain concentrates on creating a rhythm or producing a sound. For wind and brass instruments, we use our mouths and breathe. All these functions contribute to the brain exercising that helps to rewire our brain structure as well and shows up later in life.

The Brain-Music Connection

According to a neuropsychologist, Brenda Hanna­-Pladdy of Emory University in Atlanta, musical training can have a “profound” and lasting impact on our brain, that further creates additional neural connections, which can last a lifetime and this help compensate for cognitive declines as we age with time.

A research was conducted by Johns Hopkins University on the dozens of jazz performers and rappers while they were lying down inside an fMRI (functional magnetic resonance imaging) machine to observe which areas of their brains light up. One otolaryngologist had noticed that “Music is structural, mathematical and architectural. It’s based on relationships between one note and the next. You may not be aware of it, but your brain has to do a lot of computing to make sense of it.”

A study was done by the Stanford Medicine Dept. on how “Music moves the brain to pay attention, Stanford study finds”, the article connotes that music engages areas of the brain which are involved with paying attention, making predictions, and updating events in our memory.

Musical Training Develops Your Brain

Gottfried Schlaug, a Harvard neurologist, in a study that differentiated between the brains of adult professional musicians with the brains of non­musicians, found out that musicians’ brains had a larger volume of gray matter than the other. The grey matter of the brain contains most of the brain’s neuronal cell bodies. It contains the regions of the brain involved in muscle control, and sensory perception such as seeing and hearing, emotions, decision making, speech, memory, and self-control.