Know the signs: Mental Health problems in children

It can be hard to tell when your child’s emotions or behaviour are something to worry about. After all, every kid gets moody or misbehaves sometimes.

Big changes in your child’s mood or personality are one common sign. So are frequent mood swings that get in the way of the child’s daily life. Extreme worry, fear or sadness that last for at least two weeks are signs of a possible mental health disorder. Parents should also look out for fear that shows up suddenly along with physical signs like a racing heart, which could be a panic attack.

Behaviour can also signal mental health problems. Look out for extreme out-of-control behaviour, getting into lots of fights, or doing things that could hurt themselves or others. Using drugs or alcohol a lot is a cause for concern too.

Having a lot of trouble concentrating or holding still can be signs of ADHD or another disorder. Not eating or throwing up on purpose are common signs of eating disorders.

The following signs may indicate the need for professional help:

The decline in school performance

Poor grades despite strong efforts

Constant worry or anxiety

Repeated refusal to go to school or to take part in normal activities

Hyperactivity or fidgeting

Persistent nightmares

Persistent disobedience or aggression

Frequent temper tantrums

Depression, sadness or irritability

Reasons for Mental Health problems in children

Toxic stress can damage brain architecture and increase the likelihood that significant mental health problems will emerge either quickly or years later. Because of its enduring effects on brain development and other organ systems, toxic stress can impair school readiness, academic achievement, and both physical and mental health throughout the lifespan.

Circumstances associated with family stress, such as persistent poverty, may elevate the risk of serious mental health problems. Young children who experience recurrent abuse or chronic neglect, domestic violence, or parental mental health or substance abuse problems are particularly vulnerable.

Ways to Help Protect Your Child’s Mental Health