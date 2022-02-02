How to improve your lung’s capacity with these natural remedies

The one organ in our body that works almost tirelessly is the lungs. They are the most abused as well. Taking care of them has become a necessity these days— thanks to the increasing pollution levels around the globe. The first and most important step is to quit smoking. Besides that there are a few natural ways by which one can try to improve their breathing capacity and get a set of stronger lungs:

1. Yoga:

Deep breathing is at the center of all yogic postures. Hence not only is it great for your overall health but great for the lungs as well. Other breathing exercises will also aid. One of the easiest ways to access your lung capacity is to give balloon blowing a try. Try blowing as many as possible to the fullest, you would know.

2. Swimming:

It is a great way to exercise your lungs. It focuses heavily on breathing as you practice deep breathing in small intervals which is great for your respiratory system. Swimming enhances lung capacity which also helps in other physical activities like running (which is also great for your lungs and respiratory system). Exercising in water, in general, is good for your lungs as it works against the resistance and pressure applied by water. Try the latest health trend – underwater yoga.

3. Cardio:

We’re talking about anything that will get your lungs to work harder and better.

4. High Altitudes:

Trekking in general and in higher altitudes is great as at higher altitudes your lungs work harder to get oxygen.

5. Staying hydrated

Getting enough water is as important for the lungs as it is for the rest of the body. Staying well hydrated by taking in fluids throughout the day helps keep the mucosal linings in the lungs thin. This thinner lining helps the lungs function better.

6. Laughing

Laughing is a great exercise to work the abdominal muscles and increase lung capacity. It also clears out your lungs by forcing enough stale air out that allows fresh air to enter into more areas of the lung.

7. Staying active

Regular, moderately intense activity is great for the lungs, and when you increase your daily activity you get three things done at once: healthy lungs, a healthier heart, and a better mood.