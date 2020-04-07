Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman is among those who always inspire others to follow the fitness regime. He keeps on suggesting various ways to keep yourself fit amidst the busy schedule. Nowadays, even amidst the global pandemic, Milind, is creating awareness on his social media handle. Recently, he suggested ways in which one can get peace of mind amidst the Coronavirus scare.

He took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of himself and penned a note for all his fans. He suggested meditation for peace of mind in these times of COVID-19 stress, often triggered off by all the rumours, speculations and fake news emanating about the disease.

He wrote, “So much conflicting information online. So much uncertainty. What will the world be like in a few months. What about the virus. What about the economy. Let’s not overthink this. Go with the flow. Whatever shape the world takes, we must be prepared. Our minds must be prepared. Strong. And centered. Meditation, if practiced for as few as 10 minutes each day, can help you control stress, decrease anxiety, improve cardiovascular health, and achieve a greater capacity for relaxation (sic).”

He also offered suggestions about how to perform meditation for those who do not know.

He wrote, “ How to Start Meditating?

Set a timer. Start with 5 mins. Put on Music that you find calming. Sit or lie down comfortably in a quiet place. Breathe normally through your nose, with your mouth closed. Focus on your breath, as you inhale and exhale. If you notice your mind being distracted by thoughts, gently bring it back to the breath (Sic).”

Milind’s suggestions are probably the best ones in combating the crisis and getting rid of the stress. What do you think?