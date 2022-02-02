Health benefits of curcumin, the turmeric extract

Like many spices, turmeric (Curcuma longa) has a long history of use in traditional medicine. This flavor-filled spice is primarily cultivated from the rhizomes, or roots, of a flowering plant that grows in India and other parts of Southeast Asia, and aside from giving curry its vibrant yellow color, turmeric is also known for having potent anti-inflammatory properties.

The primary active component of turmeric — and the one that gives the spice its characteristic yellow color — is curcumin. Indeed, you can credit curcumin with most of turmeric’s potential health benefits.

Turmeric has been reported to have many health benefits. Its use as a medicine dates back nearly 4000 years. Over the past few decades, modern medicine has increased research into turmeric’s reputation for healing. Curcumin is at the heart of the research, as it’s the source of many of turmeric’s healthful properties. Curcumin is a discreet bio-active compound and is what gives turmeric its bright color. It was first isolated by scientists around the turn of the 20th century, and its antibacterial properties were first demonstrated in 1949. Subsequent research showed it to have anti-inflammatory properties, anti-oxidant properties, and several other marked benefits.

Claims about the health benefits of curcumin abound. Traditionally, it was used to treat skin disorders, upper respiratory tract disorders, joint pain, digestive problems, and more. Modern research has confirmed some of these long-understood health benefits and helped demonstrate the biological mechanisms behind them.