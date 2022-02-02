Health benefits of curcumin, the turmeric extract

Like many spices, turmeric (Curcuma longa) has a long history of use in traditional medicine. This flavor-filled spice is primarily cultivated from the rhizomes, or roots, of a flowering plant that grows in India and other parts of Southeast Asia, and aside from giving curry its vibrant yellow color, turmeric is also known for having potent anti-inflammatory properties.
The primary active component of turmeric — and the one that gives the spice its characteristic yellow color — is curcumin. Indeed, you can credit curcumin with most of turmeric’s potential health benefits.
Curcumin is a discreet bio-active compound and is what gives turmeric its bright color. It was first isolated by scientists around the turn of the 20th century, and its antibacterial properties were first demonstrated in 1949. Subsequent research showed it to have anti-inflammatory properties, anti-oxidant properties, and several other marked benefits.
Anti-inflammation
Studies have shown that curcumin’s strong anti-inflammatory properties can help the body reduce inflammation at the cellular level. Some research also points to curcumin being able to alleviate inflammation in the middle layer of the eye, and also reduces kidney inflammation.
Diabetes
Curcumin regulates blood sugar levels and improves the body’s insulin receptor functioning. It also reduces the damage caused by harmful liver enzymes that release sugar into the bloodstream.
Cancer
Curcumin’s anti-angiogenic properties are believed to stop cancer cells from forming new blood vessels for blood supply and fuel. They are also said to destroy cancer cell mitochondria, disrupt the cancer cell cycle and, prevent the further formation of cancer cells.
Cholesterol
Curcumin can significantly reduce cholesterol and triglyceride levels when taken regularly and coupled with a healthy diet and fitness routine. In some cases, studies have shown that serum cholesterol levels were reduced by 17% and triglycerides by 47%. Curcumin has also been known to increase HDL or good cholesterol levels.
Pain relief
Curcumin’s anti-inflammatory properties also offer relief from aches and pains and stiff joints. Research shows that people suffering from arthritis and joint pains have reported considerable improvement after taking curcumin supplements boosted with piperine or black pepper extract.