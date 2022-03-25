Include ghee in your summer diet and decrease fat

As soon as we listen to the word ghee immediately one thing that comes to our mind is weight gain and fat. but do you know that ghee is a very good summer food that can help in reducing fat?

Ghee has been part of a staple diet in Asian and Middle Eastern countries. And now Western countries are also slowly adopting this.

Ghee for weight loss isn’t a new theory. The fat percentage in cow ghee is between 99 to 99.5% with just 0.5% moisture. Carotene is between 3.2 to 7.4 mg/g; vitamin A is 19 to 34 IU/g, cholesterol 302 to 362 mg/100g, Tocopherol 26 to 48 mg/g and free fatty acid is just 2.8%. CLA is just 1% in cow ghee while palmitic, and stearic acids are dominant.

Ghee for belly fat: Here’s how it aids weight loss

Ghee, despite its reputation as an unhealthy kitchen ingredient, is actually healthy if eaten in the right proportion. Here’s how it helps people lose weight and burn belly fat:

Ghee is packed with essential amino acids that assist in mobilising the fat and making the fat cells shrink in size. So, if you think your body is accumulating fat quickly, consider adding ghee to your weight loss diet.

Ghee contains conjugated linoleic acid, which is a type of omega-6 fatty acid when consumed aids in weight loss.

Omega-6 fatty acids can also help increase lean body mass and reduce fat mass, which in turn aids weight loss.

Similarly, the omega-3 fatty acids in ghee also help you lose inches and shed body fat.

Moreover, ghee comes packed with a range of benefits, ranging from improving digestion to preventing inflammation, which can further help you lose weight.

While ghee may be a great ingredient that may help you lose weight, you should understand that anything in excess is bad. Despite its health benefits and benefits for weight loss, ghee should be taken in moderation, considering it is high in saturated fats. It is okay to take one to two teaspoons of ghee every day in order to yield maximum benefits.

So, use ghee for burning belly fat and ensure shedding some kilos; don’t forget to add a healthy diet and engage in exercises to lose weight in a healthy way.

Various Ways to Use Cow Ghee for reducing fat

1. Consume with milk: Cosy up to cow ghee and warm milk to show hostility towards weight gain. Cow ghee relaxes the digestive system, relieves constipation, and works against bloating. Drinking warm milk and ghee an hour before bedtime every night soothes the stomach, eases bowels and accelerates weight loss.

2. Include with diet meals: Glam up your diet meal by adding a dash of desi ghee. It is neither a guilty pleasure nor extravagant. Ghee in soups, ragi dosa, or even oatmeal is a good fit. Brushing it on top of grilled paneer is another tasty way of consuming ghee, and by doing all this, you are just giving your body a chance to reshape.

3. Consume with Curries: Traditional consumption of ghee is another more comfortable way of including it in the diet. People on a strict diet stay away from traditional foods and get cranky about them. Desi ghee neither adds the calories nor does it add inches to your waist. One spoon of ghee over your traditional curries makes it tasty and diet-worthy. This one spoon of ghee works by shrinking the fat cells and breaking down stubborn fat accumulation.

4. Cow ghee for cooking: Using ghee for ‘tadkas’ makes it another exciting variant in our meals. Sauté pulses or veggies or khichdi in ghee to absorb its benefits. It will only help you in reaching weight loss goals.

5. Cow ghee with regular meals: Ghee in regular meals like rice or dal is also a good combination. One doesn’t have to go the extra mile of preparing extravagant diet meals to enjoy ghee.

6. Add with detox drinks: Ghee in smoothies and detox drinks also helps. By adding just a spoonful of ghee in protein smoothies instead of peanut butter or almond butter does the same amount of goodness.