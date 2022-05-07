Ghee a superfood

Ghee a kind of clarified butter made by gently heating cow milk till it leaves behind liquid fat — which is often considered an unhealthy, fattening food item that creates hurdles in losing weight, is an Indian superfood which you must include in your diet.

The benefits of ghee are so many that even nutritionists, dieticians and other lifestyle coaches have started advising fitness enthusiasts to include it in their diet. Even prominent celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has spoken on the benefits of ghee time and again on various platforms including her own social media handles which have thousands of followers.

Ghee takes longer time to prepare than some other types of clarified butter, it retains more vitamins and nutrients thanks to its low-heat preparation, ghee is a source of vitamin E, vitamin A, antioxidants and other organic compounds, many of which would be broken down or destroyed if boiled at a higher temperature

Health Benefits of Ghee

Ghee is a rich source of vitamins, antioxidants, and healthy fats. While fat should be consumed in moderation, studies show that eating fatty foods such as ghee can help the body absorb some essential vitamins and minerals. Cooking healthy foods and vegetables with ghee may help you absorb more nutrients.

Research has found several potential health benefits to consuming ghee:

Anti-Inflammatory Effects

In alternative Ayurvedic medicine, ghee has been used topically to treat burns and swelling. While this is not scientifically proven, ghee does contain butyrate, a fatty acid that has known anti-inflammatory properties. Studies show that the butyrate present in ghee can soothe inflammation within the body.

Combat Obesity

Ghee is a significant source of conjugated linoleic acid, or CLA. Studies show that CLA may help combat obesity. Research indicates that the CLA found in ghee may help reduce excessive weight gain. It may also help reduce the mass of body fat in some people.

Support Heart health

Though ghee is rich in fat, it contains high concentrations of monounsaturated Omega-3s. These healthful fatty acids support a healthy heart and cardiovascular system. Studies show that using ghee as a part of a balanced diet can help reduce unhealthy cholesterol levels.

Healthy Alternative for Lactose Products

Ghee is created by removing milk lactose solids. Because of this, it contains only trace amounts of lactose and casein, which are milk sugars and proteins. Ghee is a good source of fat for people who are lactose intolerant or have dairy allergies.

As we all know excess of everything is bad it happens the same if we eat ghee in excess it can cause cholesterol and obesity eating one teaspoon a day or cooking your daily meals in ghee instead of regular oil can be beneficial to everyone.