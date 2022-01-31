Get rid of sneezing problem naturally

Unpredictability at its peak is what you can say about the weather in India these days. In some parts, heavy rains and floods caused massive loss of lives, while in places like Delhi, high-humidity levels greatly tested the residents.

September is about to end but regions like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh are still experiencing floods. And in such volatile weather, cough and cold are some of the most common health problems that affect people. Cough and cold can cause a range of symptoms such as a runny nose, nasal congestion, sneezing, watery eyes, etc. And among all these problems sneezing is the biggest problem from which 9 out of 10 people are suffering.

Sneezing once in a while is not a big deal, right? We all experience this from time to time. But when sneezing bouts increase considerably, then it can become quite irritating. Whether it is cold or a sudden allergy to some distinct smell, even a small trigger can make you sneeze incessantly. It’s also greatly unavoidable and causes great discomfort.

Sneezing is a natural mechanism that helps to clear away irritants from the nose. Whenever a foreign matter such as dirt, pollen, smoke, or dust, enters the nostrils, the sensitive lining of our nose may start getting irritated or tickled. This causes us to sneeze to clear the air passage and remove the dust particles.

In simpler words, sneezing is our body’s first defense against foreign bacteria. It is a reflex action, which stops on its own after a while. However, in some cases, a constant bout of sneezing may make us extremely uncomfortable and leave us gasping for breath.

Here are some home remedies to tackle this problem:

Understand triggers

It is easy to detect the triggers and one must avoid their use if he/she wants to prevent experiencing a sneeze. Spicy food, perfumes, dust, cold virus, dander, baking flour are some of the most common elements that can cause sneezing. Therefore, avoid these!

Consume more Vitamin C

Vitamin C boosts the immune system and is one of the very important nutrients if you are suffering from a cold. It is an antihistamine and is found in citrus fruits and certain vegetables. Guava, mustard, spinach, kiwis, oranges, lemons have a high content of vitamin C and can help fight a cold.

Trust Zinc

If you want to get rid of a sneeze as soon as possible, the intake of zinc should be increased. Zinc supplements are rich in immunity-boosting agents. Legumes, nuts, and easily available seeds will make sure that you get enough of this nutrient.

Ginger and Tulsi

Ginger and tulsi can provide you with much help when it comes to fighting a cold. Adding these to your tea is the easiest and most trustworthy way to tackle sneezing. You can also boil 3-4 tulsi leaves with some ginger for added benefits.

Have Amla

Amla is rich in anti-oxidant and anti-bacterial properties. All these elements build our immunity. Eating 3-4 amlas a day or drinking amla juice 2-3 times a day will help you in stopping that irritating sneeze.

Chew Black cardamom

Black cardamom is another great ingredient which has that properties which will that help you cut back on your sneezes. It can be chewed 2-3 times a day when you are suffering from a cold. Its strong aroma and oil content can help normalize the mucous flow and remove the irritants.

Try a nasal spray

A capsaicin nasal spray can also be used as it clears out congested sinuses and prevents your nose from irritation due to non-allergic causes. Capsaicin is present in chili peppers that can cause instant sneezing and a running nose, but in a minute, your sinuses will be clear. It is believed that capsaicin cuts off the sensitivity to the nose-irritants.

Blow the nose

Irritants and sinuses make you sneeze and blowing the nose might remove the irritant and nullify the sneeze reflex. Keeping a box of soft tissues with some lotion with yourself can be helpful when you have a cough or sneeze.