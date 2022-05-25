Foods to avoid during periods

It’s hard to anticipate exactly how you’ll feel during your period. While some people barely have any symptoms, others struggle to get out of bed all because of cramping, headaches, pain, and nausea. Some women bleed a lot some don’t and eating the right food can make you feel better during your tough day. Food can make a lot of difference and avoiding certain foodstuff can help in period problems here is the list of food which you should avoid during periods

1. Chocolate and ice cream

Sometimes all you want to indulge in some chocolate and ice cream but this satisfactory food could actually be doing more harm than good, as

Foods such as these are really high in both saturated fat and sugar. When we eat excessive amounts of foods such as these, we’re putting ourselves at risk of weight gain, skin problems, diabetes, and heart disease – not to mention mood swings! It’s recommended to swap milk and white chocolate for dark when the cravings it as its high iron content is good during periods. And any other sugary treats can be enjoyed – though moderation is key.

2. Coffee

There are several reasons why you should avoid caffeine during your periods, and coffee is a great source of caffeine. Apart from being known to cause water retention and bloating, coffee can also give you headaches. Moreover, caffeine causes the blood vessels in the uterus to constrict, giving rise to cramps. And further, coffee is known to aggravate digestive issues like constipation or even diarrhea.

3. Alcohol

Alcohol can cause dehydration in the body, causing more water retention and bloating. Further, it can cause diarrhea and other digestive problems and a hangover the next day can enhance symptoms like headache, nausea, fatigue, and vomiting.

4. Red meat

Even though red meat is a great source of iron, it is also rich in arachidonic acids which can exacerbate cramps due to excess production of prostaglandins. So while it may increase your energy levels, the extra pain can still bog you down. When you are on your period, you are best to stay away from red meat.

5. Salty foods

Salty foods are rich in sodium which is known to cause water retention and bloating. During periods, you may get cravings for salty foods, but it’s best to avoid them in order to lessen bloating.

There is an abundance of delicious foods to eat while on your period to get you through the monthly pain and discomfort. To aid digestion and regain what’s being lost during menstruation, avoid sugary, salty, and fatty treats and pick heart-friendly, high-fiber meals with tons of fruits and vegetables instead.

When preparing vegetables, cooking them at a low to medium temperature will preserve as many nutrients as possible. Avoid deep-frying them or using too much butter or oil; instead grill, roast, or steam them to maximize benefits.

Lastly, don’t skip meals while on your period as this tends to aggravate nausea and fatigue. Choose natural, unprocessed products when possible, and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and manage your PMS symptoms effectively.