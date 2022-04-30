Food habits of world’s healthiest population

Ever planned to visit Icaria, Costa Rica, Japan, California, Greece or may be Italy? Inhabitants of these destinations are the world’s healthiest and oldest populations. An American explorer Dan Buettner, called these zones ‘the blue zones.’ People living in these zones are said to live a long life and are meant to be the happiest people around the world.

You might probably be wondering that what they do to be ranked amongst world’s oldest people. Here’s a short description of their healthy eating habits:

Source: Google images

Herbivores

The population in this region depends mainly on vegetable-based diet that includes lots of vegetables and fresh fruits. The protein needs are covered by soy products.

Animal products

Other regions except from Nicoya and Costa Rica rarely consume meat and fish. Some of these regions prefer to consume goat milk and goat cheese. Whereas, most of the blue zone residents claim to be pure vegetarians.

Homegrown Food

They prefer to grow most of the food in their own gardens or at times they like purchasing the healthy stuff from local markets only.

Carbs

The large part of diet of World’s healthiest population consists of carbs; that they get from from rice, legumes, sweet potatoes. These make the large part of their diet, while reducing the fat to a minimum, by avoiding overeating. Since it is observed that the blue zone residents only eat when they are actually hungry and as soon as they are slightly full they stop eating.

Beverage

Tea, coffee or red wine!! They don’t miss out on any of these beverages. Whereas, sticking to the low amounts, they enjoy every sip of it.

Say no to dieting

The term diet is rarely used by people of these regions. These people do not care about cutting down on their routine diet for calorie reduction. Since they are so chilled and easygoing, they justify the reasons for being known as healthiest, long lived and happiest in the world.